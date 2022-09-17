Golf star turned world’s sexiest woman Paige Spiranac hits back after being fat-shamed

Former professional golfer Paige Spiranac has slammed men calling her “fat” after she posted a photo of herself on Instagram by writing a stylish message laughing off their insults.

The 29-year-old, who was named the world’s sexiest woman by Maxim magazine earlier this year, hit back at online trolls after posting footage of her turning on a golf course wearing a pink one-piece outfit.

Spiranac showed her signature sense of humor before letting her followers know how hard it is for her when people .

“Honestly, the number of guys calling me ‘fat’ in this post is next level lol,” she wrote.

“I’ve had to delete so many comments, which I almost never do.

Online trolls were quick to call Spiranac too heavy when they saw this Instagram post of hers — but she responded with concern and a well-thought-out message

Spiranac asked her legion of male fans to tell her about their body insecurities, writing: ‘I don’t think there’s been enough talk about men being body-shamed too’

“I know my body is a big part of my brand and it comes with it, but it’s hard to maintain my ideal weight year after year.

‘I have to work very hard in the gym and with nutrition. It is not obvious to me. It can be overwhelming when people invoke my body insecurities.’

After telling her 3.6 million followers she wanted to share her fitness and eating plans with them because they no doubt feel the same pressure to look a certain way, Spiranac revealed that she trained to “look good.” , but now training to “feel good” instead of.

She didn’t limit her concerns about her fans being ashamed of women, too.

“I know I have a male-dominated audience and I wanted to open the floor to hear about your experiences with body insecurities,” she wrote.

‘I think there is too little talk about men being ashamed of their bodies. We all feel the pressure to look a certain way.”

It’s far from the first time Spiranac has hit the big road after being insulted online.

The 29-year-old has a lot of experience when it comes to dealing with insults in a stylish and humorous way

Earlier this year, she used a famous quote from Seinfeld to shoot a Twitter user after he said no one in the golf world cared about her opinion and accused her of having a “boob job.”

In June, a troll tweeted: ‘Nobody in the golf world cares about Paige Spiranac’s opinion! A boob job doesn’t make you wise!’

She replied by quoting a famous line from the hit TV comedy Seinfeld: “They’re real and they’re spectacular.”

It comes from an episode where Jerry Seinfeld’s boyfriend Elaine believes his new girlfriend – played by Teri Hatcher – has breast implants. She leaves Jerry and hits him with the quote on the way out.

When she took first place in Maxim’s sexiest women’s poll, another commenter wrote: ‘@PaigeSpiranac has a horse head. Honestly. Dude has a long face,” the commenter wrote.

Spiranac’s glamorous posts and golf tips have made her a social media superstar with millions of followers

The golfer responded by posting a photo of her Maxim shoot featuring a Photoshopped horse’s head instead of her own and the caption “Seabiscuit Spiranac,” alluding to the famous American racehorse.

Spiranac — who took her first win as a professional in 2016 and missed out when she tried to qualify for the LPGA tour in August of that year — has amassed an incredible following online, where her golf tips and glamorous posts have made her a social media outlet. made superstar.

She’s also had a hit at Australian golf legend Greg Norman’s controversial LIV breakaway match, which is backed by mountains of Saudi money.