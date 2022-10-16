Golf glamour girl Paige Spiranac flaunts her physique with cheeky flash as she smashes a drive

Spiranac is the most followed golfer on social media, well ahead of Tiger Woods

The 29-year-old played off her golf ball and showed more than her skirt

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Former pro golfer turned world’s sexiest woman Paige Spiranac boasted more than her sublime swing in a recent Instagram video – showing off her physique before smoking a ride off the tee.

Spiranac, 29, has an Instagram following of 3.6 million, where she posts videos of her swing, course tips and paid sponsorship promoting golf products.

Spiranac bends over to knock off her golf ball and gives her followers a cheeky flash before smoking a ride

The former first division golfer of both the University of Arizona and the State of San Diego posted a cheeky video to her followers on Friday, showing her a little more than her new clubs.

The scratch handicapper revealed her underwear as she bent down to store her ball, showing off her athletic figure.

Spiranac promoted the Club Champion brand, which builds and fits clubs on a personal level.

Maxim’s 2022 “World’s Sexiest Woman” then continues with a drive through the middle of a practice track, giving fans the best of both worlds.

She was the first sportswoman to take the top spot in the magazine’s hot 100 list, first appearing in 2000.

The 29-year-old won Maxim’s ‘World’s Sexiest Woman’ and is the first sportswoman to pick up the highest gong

Spiranac’s career really took off in 2015 when she won the 100th Colorado Women’s Golf Association Match Play Championship, finishing nine under par.

The next day an article was published describing her cracking technique and natural beauty.

She gained 100,000 followers overnight and was overwhelmed with offers from golf and fashion labels, which she briefly presented during her stint on the European women’s tour.

The former pro went on to streak her ball down the middle of the fairway, where she offers tips on her social media accounts

Pointsbet’s US ambassador is the most followed golf icon on social media, with 600,000 more Instagram fans than Tiger Woods.

“This just came in. Men love golf and boobs,” she tweeted.

Earlier in the year, Spiranac was criticized for her racy golf attire, verbally assaulted by a “Karen” who called her out for looking “slutty.”

“I had a collar, I zipped up the zipper so there was no cleavage, it came to mid-thigh and I felt it was a very appropriate outfit,” Spiranac said of her To play podcasting.

“This lady goes to one of the workers… She comes right up to me, stops me in the parking lot and she says, ‘Woman to woman, you need to hear this, you look cute, but that’s highly inappropriate, we have rules here and you can’t wear that outfit’…I literally cried all the way home.’

Spiranac spent a short time on the Women’s European Tour and now hovers around a scratch handicap

Not a fan of the new Saudi-funded LIV golf league, the model is condemning stars Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson for leaving the PGA.