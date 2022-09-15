Goldman Sachs’ employees rage at ‘influencer’ bankers favored by DJ-ing CEO David Solomon

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, who DJs in clubs around the world, reportedly plays his company’s favorites and has a soft spot for flashy ‘influencer’ bankers as his company pokes fun at budget cuts.

Despite the company’s profits having fallen sharply of late, Solomon has reportedly displayed a bias towards bankers who inflate their “personal brands” and appear at glitzy galas and panels with strong social media followings.

One such banker is Kim Posnett, who has grown through the ranks of Goldman Sach in recent years and currently serves as the company’s Global Head of Investment Banking Services.

Posnett has become a favorite with the banking giant, despite being part of an investment team that saw a huge loss in profits in the second quarter of this year, producing 41 percent less profit than in the same quarter last year.

Solomon reported earnings of $2.93 billion in that quarter, a dramatic drop from the $5.49 billion they made in the second quarter of last year and now threaten employee cuts.

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon reportedly prefers bankers who inflate their “personal brand,” such as Kim Posnett, left

Posnett joined the company in 2005 and has quickly proven to be a valuable employee, but also spends time rubbing elbows with celebrities like NBA star Chris Paul, who left.

Solomon stars as a DJ and plays in raucous nightclubs, despite his company’s supposedly toxic work culture where some employees complain about 98-hour workweeks

She appears regularly at galas and panels, most recently appearing at the US Open, where she saw a semifinal match with “clients and Goldman Sachs colleagues.”

Posnett joined the company in 2005 after attending the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

The cuts at Goldman Sachs, which could happen as early as next week, come as executives at the company try to reap some of the extravagant perks their employees had access to.

Solomon scrapped the free daily car rides the company offered during the pandemic and even gets free coffee from their office.

While the company increased its employee dinner allowance from $25 to $30, employees now have to pay for their own breakfast and lunch.

Many of the benefits were added during the pandemic to encourage employees to come back to the office, but after sending out a company memo asking employees to come to the office, executives no longer feel they have to offer the benefits.

Solomon has labeled working from home an aberration and has often encouraged employees to return to the office as they fly across the country to play DJ sets.

In May, Solomon was spotted DJing the silent disco at the BottleRock music festival in Napa Valley, his second year doing so.

He started DJing in 2017 and released a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Don’t Stop” in 2018.

He then founded his own label Payback Records and has played with artists such as Paul Oakenfold and David Guetta.

When asked by dance magazine EDM.com what the biggest misconception about dance music was, he replied, “That it’s only for millennials and Gen Z.”

The financial giant has seen a startling loss of revenue this year, leading to reports of widespread employee cuts that could come next week.

Posnett was at the US Open last week to watch the men’s semifinals, where she said she was meeting with clients

Solomon has DJed at parties in the Bahamas and Hamptons — where he owns homes — and at a February Sports Illustrated Super Bowl party at Century Park in Los Angeles, attended by Jeff Bezos.

Earlier this year, Solomon was offered a whopping $30 million bonus alongside COO John Waldron, who was offered $20 million.

Solomon will receive an annual base salary of $2 million and variable compensation of $33 million – 70 percent of which will be in the form of target-based stock compensation or limited stock units.

Goldman is widely regarded as the most demanding investment bank to work for, but its staff is also among the highest paid in a famously well-paid industry.

Last year, junior employees begged to work just 80 hours a week, amid complaints that “inhumane” expectations led to mental health problems.

In March, more than 10 employees reported working about 98 hours a week in their first year at the company, according to reports on eFinancial Careers.

Following the backlash, Goldman Sachs told senior staff to take as many vacations as they want as part of plans to address complaints about the long-hour culture.

Partners and directors have been informed that there will be no cap on the number of paid vacation days they can take as part of a new vacation policy.

Critics say the move was a ruse and the bank’s culture is so entrenched that few employees take up the offer and instead work as hard as ever.

It hopes the plan will improve the ‘well-being and resilience’ of staff and give time to ‘rest and recharge’.

The ‘flexible holiday’ scheme came into effect on 1 May to allow senior staff to ‘take time off…without a fixed entitlement to holidays’, according to a memo from The Daily Telegraph.