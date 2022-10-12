Goldilocks influencers: Why high follower count may not be the best driver of engagement on social media

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



Researchers from Goethe University Frankfurt, Frankfurt School of Finance and Management and KU Leuven published a new article in the Magazine for Marketing that examines which social media influencers are most effective at turning advertising budgets into greater engagement.

The study was written by Simone Wies, Alexander Bleier and Alexander Edeling.

As consumers become increasingly wary of traditional advertising, influencer marketing is gaining popularity on social media platforms such as Instagram and has transformed by 2021 from a support tactic to a market worth more than $13 billion. Social media influencers are prominent in numerous online spaces, with follower counts ranging from several thousand to many millions.

Many influencers create content that generates social media engagement, which is captured by the number of interactions with their followers (e.g. likes, comments), a highly relevant performance indicator that advertisers want to optimize.

However, despite the growing popularity of influencer marketing, advertisers do not yet have a solid understanding of how engagement is created, such as which influencers are most effective at turning advertising budgets into more engagement. An important screening criterion is an influencer’s number of followers, or indegree, which determines the size of the audience an influencer can reach directly.

Does a high follower count mean an influencer is generating engagement with sponsored content? Or are small influencers the best for creating engagement? The new study finds that influencers with an average number of followers represent the sweet spot for engagement.

High followers or high engagement?

Advertisers face a tough choice. As Weis explains, “On the one hand, advertisers want to leverage an influencer’s reach, i.e. the number of followers exposed to an influencer’s content, which by definition increases in rank. On the other hand, users on social networks often search toward interactive, communal relationships where they feel connected. Influencers with a greater degree of disparity often lack the resources or interest to engage in meaningful, frequent interactions with their millions of followers.”

Some advertisers have identified this issue and warn that high-involvement influencers may not be able to create significant engagement and suggest that they should rely more on influencers who are not as popular.

This research digs into these views with a multi-method survey based on Instagram data of more than 1,700 influencers across more than 800 campaigns, capturing all posts and stories, as well as publicly viewable and privately accessible engagement metrics. It also includes a field study with two types of experimental research (eye-tracking and online laboratory), an additional simulation study and an additional series of qualitative interviews.

With a low to medium follower count, the overall engagement between influencer and followers improves. As the number of followers increases, the positive effect is increasingly outweighed by the negative probability effect caused by low perceived bond strength, leaving followers less motivated to engage with the influencer’s content and reducing engagement. “Basically, the relationship between follower count and influencer engagement follows an inverted U shape,” Bleier says.

Content and Sponsored Post customization

The research also shows that a higher degree of content customization weakens the effect of influencer content on engagement. This leads to small and large Indegree Influencers becoming more effective at generating engagement compared to Medium Indegree Influencers. Similarly, when the campaign is sponsored by a relatively unknown brand, the effect of influencer input on engagement is less pronounced. As this relationship flattens out, medium-sized influencers become relatively less effective at driving engagement.

The researchers’ work contributes to market research and practice in several important ways. Edeling says: “We are deepening our understanding of the relationship between the degree of influence and follower engagement with Sponsored Content. We are also introducing two key campaign properties, content customization and brand awareness, as relevant concepts to the influencer marketing literature that determine how influencer -ingraad encourages engagement.”

Weis continued: “We highlight the danger of oversaturation effects on engagement when the follower count grows too large and show that the most effective follower count lies between the often recommended very small and very large influencer tiers. Influencers also have leeway because brands that allow influencers to promote content on their own, and lesser-known brands see a weaker inverted U-shaped relationship between follower count and engagement, putting pressure on them to partner with medium-sized influencers who have an optimal number of followers.”

The study offers the following advice for ad managers to improve their influencer marketing strategies:

Brands should enable influencers with a large following to create original content in their own style rather than repeating the official communication of the brand.

To maximize engagement, well-known mainstream brands should contract influencers with neither too few nor too many followers.

Influencers with a large following may consider expanding their partnerships with lesser-known brands to enjoy mutual benefits.

