Goldie Hawn and granddaughter Rani dress up as Cinderella with Kurt Russell as Prince Charming

Goldie Hawn uploaded a loving birthday post to her Instagram earlier Sunday to celebrate her granddaughter, Rani’s, fourth birthday.

The talented actress, 76, donned a classic Cinderella costume complete with a tiara, while her husband Kurt Russell, 71, wore a prince costume.

The Oscar-winning star’s daughter, Kate Hudson, shares Rani with her fiance, Danny Fujikawa.

Birthday celebration: Goldie Hawn, 76, shared an Instagram post of herself, husband Kurt Russell, 71, and granddaughter Rani, 4, dressed in costumes for her birthday party

Good Grandma: Goldie shared a sweet kiss with her beloved grandson

The actress shared an adorable photo of herself wearing a blue Cinderella dress along with a silver tiara on top of her blonde hair.

Her husband and fellow actor, Kurt Russell, also joined the festivities and dressed up as a prince. He added a large gold crown to complete his ensemble for the day.

Goldie’s granddaughter and birthday girl, Rani, matched her grandmother by wearing a Cinderella dress with a full skirt. She added a sparkly headpiece to complete her princess-inspired costume.

‘Happy 4th birthday our precious Rani Rose. You are the real queen,’ the actress captioned her post.

Proud mum: Kate Hudson also shared snaps from the celebration, saying “we partied hard today the princess way!”

Flashback: Kate also shared pictures of Rani as a baby

Goldie concluded: ‘I’ll take Lady waiting any day as long as the Prince is always by my side! WE LOVE YOU!!!’

Kate also shared snaps from the celebration that showed Rani wearing another princess dress, this time in purple.

She wrote: ‘Our dreamy girl is 4 years old today! Happy Birthday to Rani Rose! Rani fills our hearts so full of love as she meets everyday life with enthusiasm, beauty and humor. We partied hard today… the princess way’

Past celebrations: Kate Hudson took a trip to Disneyland with daughter Rani, son Bingham and fiancé Danny Fujikawa to celebrate her daughter’s fourth birthday

Rani had an earlier celebration at the Happiest Place on Earth aka Disneyland last month towards the end of September.

Kate took her daughter to the theme park and was also accompanied by her fiance, Danny, and the 11-year-old son Bingham, who she shares with her ex and Muse singer, Matt Bellamy.

The family took a cute group photo with Minnie Mouse as they posed in front of a Mickey Mouse-shaped pumpkin at the theme park.

The How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days actress also shares her eldest son, Ryder, 18, with ex and musician Chris Robinson.

Goldie and Kate appear to have a very close relationship and the Death Becomes Her star has a big part in her grandchildren’s lives.

During a recent interview with E! NewsKate opened up about how she doesn’t want to surpass her mother’s acting career.

“Contrary to what I think it looks like from the outside in, to me our family is much more focused on emulating who we are as people,” the mother of three told disclosure.

“There is no imitating mum’s career,” Kate added. ‘She’s an original. She is an icon. It’s a different generation’.

However, the Almost Famous star admitted she likes to ’emulate’ Goldie’s incredible balance as a mother and actress. “I really like to emulate the things that she brought to her career and to us as kids and how she balanced it out.”

Family: Kate shares daughter Rani with Danny Fujikawa, son Bingham with Muse singer Matt Bellamy and eldest son Ryder with musician Chris Robinson

During a joint interview with PeopleKate and Goldie opened up about their close relationship.

Speaking about what Goldie ‘admires’ most about Kate as a mother, she explained that she applauds her daughter’s ‘ability to remain steady and alert while guiding her children to the right path, the right path and even in discipline.’

“She has a lot of patience and a lot of what I would call good critical thinking about how you deal with kids,” she added.

Goldie also stated that Kate is very, ‘dedicated’ to her family and that it is a ‘very beautiful’ part of her.