Goldie Hawn, 76, shows off her European tan as she dines out in Santa Monica

The Italian color was still evident when Goldie Hawn went out for dinner in Santa Monica on Tuesday night.

The veteran actress, 76, showed a tanned complexion as she dined out at popular Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi, weeks after a European summer break with partner Kurt Russell, daughter Kate Hudson and son-in-law Danny Fujikawa.

In typically high spirits, Goldie greeted the onlookers with a warm smile as she walked back to a waiting car later that evening.

The actress looked relaxed in a blue leather jacket and jeans, with a matching top and brown suede boots to complete her ensemble.

Goldie is back in the United States after an extended sojourn in mainland Europe, during which she visited the Greek islands before making a breeze through Italy with her loved ones.

Goldie and longtime partner Kurt are parents to son Wyatt, 35, and the actor also takes a practical role in raising Goldie’s daughter Kate, now 42, and son Oliver, 45, from her previous marriage to actor Bill Hudson.

In 2018, they co-starred in the Netflix film series The Christmas Chronicles, in which they played Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, and reprized their roles in the 2020 sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2.

In a recent interview with E! News, Goldie admitted, “The secret to my romance is separate bathrooms.”

The outing comes after Goldie opened up in an interview with The Daily Wire about Hollywood politics.

Megyn Kelly gave her own take on how she believes Central America is picking up on Hollywood’s messages when she interviewed screen star Goldie.

“I think that’s why it drives people crazy when Hollywood tries to be holier than you and Central America lectures on morality and so on,” she said.

“And you know, those people who are in Iowa and have never done anything, they’ve never tried to get anyone on a casting bench… They’re like, you could save your lectures for someone else.”

Goldie agreed with the former Fox News host, saying, “That’s right, exactly. And the idea that… I have a feeling about loving – Okay, how do I say this?

“A lot of Hollywood has a lot of missions, right? And you know, you want to put your name on something you believe in, but it makes no difference. And that’s the reality.’

She added: “I’m staying in my lane. The reality is that if we want to do something, we want to do it for all people, not just a group or whatever.’

“What makes the polarity even more so is the creation of teams on opposite sides of the aisle. And I don’t think that’s what we do. I think we entertain. I think we make people aware of their ability to laugh, to have joy, to experience it, to cry.

‘We are emotional beings and create emotion in others. And it’s in this case, I think we’re on duty.’