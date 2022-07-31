Golden State’s Klay Thompson posts a celebration from the Bahamas after winning fourth NBA title 

It’s Klay Thompson’s world and we all live in it.

After earning his fourth NBA career title with the Golden State Warriors, the shooting guard has gone on a major tour to celebrate the win.

He took to Instagram on Saturday and posted a photo of the beaches of the Bahamas.

‘Everything is better in the Bahamas’ read the caption below this photo by Klay Thompson

The caption to a photo of Thompson in the sand with the words ‘NBA Champs 2022!’ written out read: ‘Everything is better in the Bahamas’.

Last week, Thompson was filmed sinking a beer and cheering wildly as his brother Trayce played for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 7-4 win against the New York Giants.

The Bahamas isn’t just a vacation destination for the five-time All-Star, as his father Mychal was born in the Bahamian capital Nassau.

Thompson even gave a shout out to his family in the islands after beating the Boston Celtics in six games.

“I know my family is watching in Nassau,” Thompson said. “I can’t wait to go back this summer and celebrate with all my family.”

Klay Thompson continues to celebrate winning the NBA title over the Boston Celtics

This is Thompson’s fourth NBA title, all won with the Golden State Warriors

It was a multi-award-winning summer for Washington State’s product, which won the ESPY 2022 Award for Best Comeback Athlete.

Thompson had suffered multiple injuries in recent years, including a torn ACL and a torn Achilles tendon within two of the past four seasons.

The shooting guard finished the NBA postseason averaging 19 points, 2 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game.