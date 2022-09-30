Golden Grove High School student filmed being bashed in toilets in Adelaide

Disturbing footage has emerged of a Year 7 pupil being cornered in a bathroom and beaten by a bully as his friends cheer on and record the sickening attack.

On Monday, the 12-year-old boy was beaten by the 9th grader in the toilet at Golden Grove High School in Adelaide, South Australia.

A group of students crowded around the pair and taunted the student in the corner, while one pulled out their phone to record the altercation.

The Year 7 boy is seen crying as he is trapped between the wall and the bathroom sink as his Year 9 attacker blocks him off, Adelaide now reported.

The bully turns to smile at his peers cheering him on before demanding an apology from the boy.

“Just say sorry,” he says.

“Apologize for what?” replies the frightened boy.

The crowd then egged the bully on with several taunts, with several shouting at him to hit the boy.

‘Hit him! Go again, says a student.

Another adds: ‘Look at him bro, he’s dead like.

A third says: ‘It’s called af***ing punch, makes it … a good hit.’

The Year 7 boy lowers his head to protect his face before collapsing to the ground in a pile of tears

The Year 9 boy pushes the young boy before receiving several blows to the head and body.

Footage of the beating has prompted South Australia police to launch an investigation.

“No one has been charged with any offense at this time and police are continuing to investigate the incidents,” a spokesman said.

‘The police are working with staff and students at the high school.’

Education Minister Blair Boyer told the ABC that the students involved in the incident had been suspended.

It is the latest video to emerge from the school after three more altercations were recorded on the premises between September 10 and 26.

South Australia Premier Peter Malinauskas said an experienced former school principal and security guards had been hired to stamp out the violent behaviour.

“Seeing this vision of deplorable violence in one of our schools is particularly confronting,” he said.

“There is no place for violence anywhere, let alone in our schools.

‘It is clear that action is needed.’

Daily Mail Australia contacted South Australia’s Department of Education for comment.