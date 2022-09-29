Golden Globes reveal four new TV supporting acting categories for 2023 ceremony

The Golden Globe Awards have added four new acting categories, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced on Wednesday.

The new categories are Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series/Musical-Comedy or Drama; Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series/Musical Comedy or Drama; Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series/Anthology or Movie Made for Television; and Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series/Anthology or Movie Made for Television, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Golden Globes previously held categories for Best Supporting Actor – Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made For Television and Best Supporting Actress – Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made For Television.

The switch divides categories into two different genres — musical comedy and drama, and limited or anthology shows, the outlet reported.

The HFPA’s board of directors voted to stay with a rule change that removes mandatory screenings and submits movies and TV shows to remain eligible.

All films and TV shows released in 2022 will continue to be eligible, and non-English language films will have an extended period.

Eligible projects will complete a ‘reminder list’ that an HFPA panel will categorize, Variety reported. While studios and networks can suggest which categories they would most like each project nominated in, the HFPA ultimately makes the decision.

Material entries for the award ceremony must be submitted by Nov. 7, the outlet reported.

The changes made are effective immediately and will be formally announced when the nominees are announced on December 12.

The 2023 Golden Globe Awards is scheduled for January 10, 2023 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.