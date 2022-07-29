Golden Globe Awards to be taken over by Eldridge Industries and turned into a for-profit entity

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is undergoing a drastic change to save the annual Golden Globe Awards.

The annual awards ceremony — which was not televised for the first time in decades earlier this year amid criticism of the HFPA’s lack of diversity — will now be handled by Eldridge Industries, Eldridge Industries said. Variety.

Eldridge and the HFPA will be a separate for-profit entity, while the HFPA’s charitable and philanthropic efforts will be through a non-profit organization.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association put itself on the auction block in May, with Eldridge Industries interim CEO Todd Boehly, who has since been eyeing a purchase.

The HFPA membership voted to transfer ownership of the award show to Eldridge, which will create a new, private for-profit corporation that will acquire all of the Globes’ intellectual property assets and rights.

The new profitable entity would “be empowered to oversee the professionalization and modernization of the Golden Globe Awards.”

The HFPA added: “The transition will include staff development and an executive team to lead the new organization.”

“This is a historic moment for the HFPA and the Golden Globes,” HFPA Chair Helen Hoehne said in a statement.

“We have taken a decisive step forward to transform ourselves and adapt to this increasingly competitive economic landscape for both awards shows and the journalistic market,” added Hoehne.

“Our special committee and team of legal and financial advisers have done an incredible job of reviewing, analyzing and comparing the options presented to us,” she added.

“We are excited to move forward with a mandate to ensure we continue our support for increasing diversity in all areas and maintaining our life-changing charitable and philanthropic efforts,” Hoehne concluded.

It also said the new organization will add more Golden Globes voters, “to increase the size and diversity of voters available for the annual awards.”

There is also the potential for controversy as Boehly will own both the Golden Globes and the production company producing the show, MRC Live and Alternative, formerly known as Dick Clark Productions.

While the HFPA would not address a conflict of interest, she added that “Boehly was not part of the review, recommendation or approval process.”

“This review process was comprehensive, considered and thought through to ensure fairness and accuracy,” Hoehne said.

‘According to our statutes, the decision ultimately rested with our members, who voted on the proposal. As we look forward to celebrating our 80th anniversary event in January 2023, we are incredibly excited about this new era for our association,” she added.

Still, there is no guarantee or confirmation that the 80th Golden Globes will return to the NBC airwaves.

The awards ceremony has been broadcast annually on NBC since 1996, not televised before last year’s ceremony at the Beverly Hilton, with no nominees in attendance.