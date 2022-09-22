Golden eagle grabs doomed mountain goat 10 times its weight before dropping it to its death

The ‘brutal’ murder of mountain goats will be featured in BBC’s Frozen Planet II series

This is the amazing moment when a golden eagle sticks its claws into the neck of a mountain goat before lifting the swinging animal into the air and dropping it to its death in the Italian Alps.

Despite the adult chamois goat weighing 10 times more than the golden eagle, extraordinary footage shows the predator attacking the unsuspecting animal from above on the ground.

The ‘brutal’ murder of the mountain goat, a phenomenon the BBC says has never been filmed before, will be featured in Sunday’s episode of Sir David Attenborough’s Frozen Planet II series.

But video shows the golden eagle lowering its claws into the neck of an adult chamois goat and dragging it along the rocks along a cliff.

The episode, called Frozen Peaks, shows footage of a mating pair of eagles plucking chamois babies from the cliffs in the Italian cliffs and dropping them to their deaths before eating their remains.

But at the end of the summer, much to the amazement of the film crew, a golden eagle was seen attacking an adult chamois in footage shared on BBC Breakfast this morning.

Usually golden eagles attack young chamois and other medium-sized mammals such as rabbits, hares and grouse.

The predator then manages to drag the goat into the air before dropping it into the air, causing the animal to plunge to death.

The two eagles were then seen feeding on the mountain goat’s carcass.

BBC producer Alex Lanchester said the Frozen Planet team couldn’t believe what they had seen.

Mr Lanchester said: The Express: ‘It has never been filmed before. We knew they went for the calves in the spring – but not the adults.

“It’s extraordinary behaviour. These goats weigh 10 times the weight of the eagle, so it’s incredibly heavy.

“They’re huge and the way the eagles kill them is they pick them up and drop them off the cliff. It’s very brutal. They hunt in pairs.’