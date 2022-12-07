Gold-rush steamer SS Pacific is found with $5million treasure trove on board

The famous gold rush steamship SS Pacific, which sank en route from British Columbia to San Francisco, killing 325 people, has been found at the bottom of the ocean with $5 million in treasure on board.

The SS Pacific, carrying $180,000 in gold, about $4.8 million today, collided with the sailing ship Orpheus just south of Cape Flattery in Washington in 1875. It was the deadliest maritime disaster in Western US history. .

The ship was loaded with so much gold when it sank in the midst of the Cassiar Gold Rush, which swept across northern BC and saw people find vast amounts of treasure throughout the region. The phenomenon is described as a discovery of gold, sometimes with other precious metals and rare earth minerals, leading other miners to seek their fortunes.

Two Northwest Shipwreck Alliance experts, Matthew McCauley and Jeff Hummel, now believe they have found the missing ship.

SS Pacific, pictured, carrying $180,000 in gold, about $4.8 million in today’s money, collided with the sailing ship Orpheus south of Cape Flattery in Washington in 1875. It was the deadliest maritime disaster in western history from USA

One of the signs that the ship has been found is the discovery of two circular depressions in the seabed, a short distance from the rest of the wreck, which are believed to be the paddle wheels of the steamer.

Philip Drew, the group’s spokesman, said: “Historical accounts describe the Pacific partly breaking up on the surface, so we expected to find paddle wheels independent of the rest of the ship.”

“Sure enough, we were able to image both paddlewheels with sonar and see the bare portion of them with the ROV in a nearby debris field.”

Although the team has not made the precise location of the wreck public, a judge has now granted exclusive salvage rights. However, the team gave an approximate location, saying the wreck lies about 23 miles offshore at a depth of between 1,000 and 2,000 feet.

They hope to open a museum dedicated to the artifacts recovered from the shipwreck. However, there will be a window of time for the descendants to assert the property in court.

Mr Drew added: “The discovery was more of a slow realization than an a-ha moment.

The site required careful and repeated examination with side-scan sonar lines and Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicle (ROV) dives to collect sufficient data and evidence.

Jeff Hummel and the team haven’t had much time to step back and enjoy the moment yet. The holidays will provide an opportunity for all of us to slow down and celebrate.

“We are also very connected to the stories of all those who perished on that fateful day in 1875, which tempers our celebration of this discovery.

“And there are still years of hard work ahead to excavate the wreck, taking appropriate care to recover and preserve the artifacts.”

The ship was loaded with so much gold that it sank in the midst of the Cassiar gold rush that swept through northern BC. The phenomenon is described as a discovery of gold, sometimes with other precious metals and rare earth minerals, leading other miners to seek their fortunes. Pictured: Side scan sonar of the wreck

Mr Drew said: ‘For our region of the world, the US West Coast, the Pacific represents the deadliest maritime disaster in our history.

“We also believe that the wreck is in an incredible state of preservation, so we hope that the artifacts we recover have considerable historical significance.”

The Pacific was captained by Jefferson Davis Howell, who commanded a rebel gunboat in the US Civil War and whose brother-in-law, Jefferson Davis, was President of the Confederacy.

Only two people survived the disaster; she was among the dead.

Some of the others aboard the ship included the elite of the Pacific Northwest, gold miners returning home for the winter, and 41 people identified only as ‘Chinese’.

Two Northwest Shipwreck Alliance experts, Matthew McCauley and Jeff Hummel, now believe they have found the missing ship. Pictured: A paddlewheel side-scan sonar found by the team

The kids didn’t pay to sail, which means they likely weren’t counted, and several additional passengers hopped on board at the last minute without buying a ticket.

No human remains have yet been detected at the wreck site. Its discoverers believe that it is unlikely that any will be found, due to the depth of the water and the strong currents in the area.

The Orpheus survived the initial collision and got in the way of the Pacific after her second mate mistook her lights for those of the Cape Flattery lighthouse.

Orpheus sank later that night, but her crew made it ashore. The gold rush had a major impact in the United States, Australia, Canada, and South Africa during the 19th century.

One of the signs that the ship has been found is the discovery of two circular depressions in the seabed, a short distance from the rest of the wreck, which are believed to be the paddle wheels of the steamer. Pictured: The SS Pacific moored in Seattle in the year she sank

Typically, a career began with the discovery of placer gold by an individual. Gold was first washed out of sand and gravel by individual miners with little training.

This would be using a gold pan or similar simple instrument. When the volume of gold-bearing sediment was found to be greater than a few cubic meters, placer miners built beams or gate boxes.

A small group were then able to wash the gold out of the sediment many times faster than using gold vessels. As a result, almost no capital investment was required and gold was mined using simple pans or equipment that can be built on site.

Due to the low investment, the high value per unit weight of gold, and the ability of gold dust and gold nuggets to serve as a medium of exchange, placer gold rushes occurred even in remote locations.

Although the team has not made the precise location of the wreck public, a judge has now granted exclusive salvage rights. However, the team gave an approximate location, saying the wreck lies about 23 miles offshore at a depth of between 1,000 and 2,000 feet. Pictured: A side scan of the wreck