Gold Coast's Kirra Beach tops the list for Australia's best hidden, secret beach for travellers

The top ten ‘secret’ beaches in Australia have been named, with Queensland dominating the list.

New research of search behavior found The Gold Coast’s Kirri Beach is the highest rated but least searched beach along Australia’s 60,000km coastline.

Stretching white sand and clear turquoise water, Kirra Beach is located 40 minutes south of the Gold Coast’s center in Coolangatta.

It is close to some of the coast’s most populated beaches, but is away from the hustle and bustle.

The pristine beach is one of the Gold Coast’s most popular surfing spots and is a relatively safe place to swim as there are usually no rips close to shore.

Kirra Beach, which is 300 meters long, can be enjoyed by the masses without feeling crowded, and its sandy beach is dotted with boulders and lush trees.

Its north-facing position gives visitors unique distant views of the Gold Coast skyline, sunrises and sunsets.

Top 10 hidden gem beach hotspots in Australia Kirra Beach, Gold Coast, Queensland Stokes Beach, Kangaroo Island, South Australia Maroochydore Beach, Sunshine Coast, Queensland Logans Beach, Warrnambool, Victoria Lakes Entrance Beach, Gippsland, Victoria Bennetts Beach, Hawks Nest, New South Wales Shell Beach, Denham, Western Australia Hydeaway Bay Beach, Hydeaway Bay, Queensland Zenith Beach, Greater Newcastle, New South Wales Shelving Beach, Great Keppel Island, Queensland Source: Mitsubishi Australia

Researchers analyzed more than 1.1 million data points to reveal the best secret beaches in Australia, so travelers can avoid the crowds and discover some of the country’s best hidden gems.

The top ten beaches had the highest number of five-star ratings and the lowest number of online searches.

Other beaches on the list include Stokes Beach on South Australia’s Kangaroo Island, Logans Beach in Warrnambool, Victoria and Bennetts Beach in Hawks Nest, New South Wales.

Queensland dominated the top ten with Maroochydore Beach on the Sunshine Coast, Hydeaway Bay Beach and Shelving Beach on Great Keppel Island at number three, eight and 10 respectively.