Gold Coast workers treated after exposure to mysterious substance at Southport business

At least six people are being treated after being exposed to a mysterious substance in a Gold Coast building.

Emergency services were called to a job center on Nind Street, Southport, at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Two people were rushed to Gold Coast University Hospital, while another four people were treated at the scene by paramedics for breathing difficulties.

The incident was reportedly sparked by a vapor leak involving an air conditioning system.

The building has since been evacuated and the cause of the leak is currently under investigation by the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service.