WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Gold Coast workers treated after exposure to mysterious substance at Southport business

US
By Jacky

Workers rushed to hospital after being exposed to mysterious substance on Gold Coast — and it could be air-conditioned

  • At least six people treated after being exposed to mysterious substance at Gold Coast
  • Emergency services were called to a business in Nind Street at 2:30 p.m. Friday
  • Two people were transported to hospital and another four were treated on the spot

By Aidan Wondracz For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 06:48, September 16, 2022 | Updated: 06:48, September 16, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

At least six people are being treated after being exposed to a mysterious substance in a Gold Coast building.

Emergency services were called to a job center on Nind Street, Southport, at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Two people were rushed to Gold Coast University Hospital, while another four people were treated at the scene by paramedics for breathing difficulties.

At least six people are being treated after being exposed to a mysterious substance on the Gold Coast

At least six people are being treated after being exposed to a mysterious substance on the Gold Coast

Emergency services were called to a business on Nind Street, in Southport, at 2:30 p.m. Friday

Emergency services were called to a business on Nind Street, in Southport, at 2:30 p.m. Friday

Emergency services were called to a business on Nind Street, in Southport, at 2:30 p.m. Friday

The incident was reportedly sparked by a vapor leak involving an air conditioning system.

The building has since been evacuated and the cause of the leak is currently under investigation by the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Charles Sturt University to give…

Jacky

What it’s really like flying on…

Jacky

Ryan Gazzola’s southern blufin…

Jacky
1 of 3,928

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More