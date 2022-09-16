Gold Coast workers treated after exposure to mysterious substance at Southport business
Workers rushed to hospital after being exposed to mysterious substance on Gold Coast — and it could be air-conditioned
- At least six people treated after being exposed to mysterious substance at Gold Coast
- Emergency services were called to a business in Nind Street at 2:30 p.m. Friday
- Two people were transported to hospital and another four were treated on the spot
At least six people are being treated after being exposed to a mysterious substance in a Gold Coast building.
Emergency services were called to a job center on Nind Street, Southport, at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Two people were rushed to Gold Coast University Hospital, while another four people were treated at the scene by paramedics for breathing difficulties.
The incident was reportedly sparked by a vapor leak involving an air conditioning system.
The building has since been evacuated and the cause of the leak is currently under investigation by the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service.