Gold Coast truck driver Gary Jones hailed a hero after pulling driver from burning car

A truck driver has been hailed as a hero after he ran to a burning car on a highway and dragged the 80-year-old driver to safety.

Woodchopper Gary Jones was driving on the M1 through Yatala, on the Gold Coast, when he saw the burning car last week.

After pulling his truck over, Mr. Jones called the older man to get out.

But, frozen with fear, the 80-year-old man couldn’t move.

Mr Jones, who also works as a volunteer firefighter, knew what to do and dragged the man out of the car.

Truckie Gary Jones was driving on the Gold Coast when he saw a vehicle engulfed in flames on the side of the road (pictured, after firefighters arrived)

Mr Jones (pictured), a professional lumberjack, said he was just an ‘average citizen’ after he ran to the burning car to save the elderly man’s life

Mr Jones has suggestions from 9News he was a hero and said he was just an ‘average citizen’.

“When he was in the car, there were flames on both sides of him, the upholstery just went up — bang,” said Mr. Jones.

“I opened the door, grabbed the driver, pulled him out – he almost got run over … an 80-year-old isn’t manoeuvrable, that’s for sure.”

Firefighters and police arrived to extinguish the flames and direct traffic as Mr Jones left the scene.

The motorist in the burning vehicle was unharmed and was taken to hospital in shock.