Gold Coast Titans refused to wear NRL pride jersey, but for very different reason to Manly players

It has been revealed that the Gold Coast Titans turned down the chance to wear a rainbow jersey, but not because of a religious and cultural clash like the seven players boycotting the strip for Manly.

Both clubs’ jerseys were made by clothing supplier Dynasty Sports, and the manufacturer also approached the Titans to create a rainbow-colored match day strip.

The club declined due to the fact that they had already planned six different jersey options for the 2022 season well in advance.

That’s in stark contrast to seven Manly players — Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolutau Koula, Christian Tuipulotu and Toafofoa Sipley — who refuse to star in the comic for cultural and religious reasons.

Titans player Brian Kelly in the Gold Coast’s Pasifika themed jersey during their round 14 match against the Rabbitohs

Manly players Sean Keppie (left), Kieran Foran (center) and Reuben Garrick pose in the club’s Everyone in League rainbow jersey

This year, Titans players will be playing in Home, Away, Indigenous, Pasifika, Magic Round and ANZAC jerseys.

For that reason, the club believed that adding a pride/rainbow themed shirt would take away any planning they had done around inclusion.

“As a club, we are committing early to the jerseys we will be wearing throughout the 25-round NRL season,” a Titans official said. News Corp.

“Inclusion is a key focus for us as a club and our programs across the community reflect this.”

Tanah Boyd (center) in the Gold Coast native jersey, which they wore in rounds 12 and 13 this season

Queensland and Broncos star Luke Capewell showed his support for the pride jersey initiative amid the polarizing debate, but admitted it was a shame it was “taken from the Women in League round”.

“I’ll stand behind something like that. I’ll be behind something like that,” Capewell told News Corp.

Dynasty Sports is also the jersey supplier for Cronulla, North Queensland and Tongan rugby league, and it is clear that the Titans supported the Pride Jersey concept.

Tino Fa’asuamaleaui (center) celebrates a try with teammates in the Gold Coast away shirt

For now, all eyes are on the 17 Manly players who have agreed to wear the rainbow jersey at Brookvale Oval on Thursday night for the crucial clash against the Sydney Roosters.

The seven boycotting players have not been allowed to attend after police raised concerns for their safety during a meeting with representatives of the club.