Gold Coast teenage girl abduction attempt at Magic United Football Club in Carrara Queensland

A man attempted to kidnap a 13-year-old girl after soccer practice, triggering an urgent red alert sent to parents by her club.

The teen said she was waiting for her parents outside the Magic United Football Club in Carrara, Queensland’s Gold Coast on Tuesday, when the man approached her at about 7pm.

She said he was harassing her to get into his little white car, but she refused.

Parents at Magic United Football Club in Carrara, Queensland’s Gold Coast, are on high alert after an elderly man tried to lure a 13-year-old girl into his small white car (similar to the one pictured)

The girl said she was waiting outside the Magic United Football Club (above) when the man approached her and repeatedly asked if she could get into his vehicle before he walked her around the block.

When the girl tried to run away, the man followed her around the block and tried twice more to lure her into the car.

The football club sent a message to parents the next day to warn children about the vehicle and strangers.

“All players are not allowed to leave Magic Fields unless parents have arrived,” the warning read.

“Please stay away from an unknown white car near Emmanuel College, which is described as being with an older man.”

The football club has uploaded a statement on their social media (above) warning members to be wary of the man and ask parents to pick up their children

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed to the Daily Mail Australia that the police had been informed of the alleged kidnapping attempt.

“Police arrived on the scene and conducted extensive patrols in the area but were unable to locate the man or vehicle,” they said.

Magic United Football Club is across the street from Emmanuel College, an independent Christian school.

It is unknown if the school’s parents were notified of the incident.