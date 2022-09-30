Gold Coast teen Jack Gibson-Burrell avoids jail after spray painting rail worker’s face

A teenager has avoided jail after he spray-painted a railway worker in the face when he was caught red-handed plastering graffiti on the side of a train.

Jack Gibson-Burrell, 19, used a GoPro to record himself splashing a large bird on a train at Park Road station on the Gold Coast in May.

Shocking footage shows him confronting the 61-year-old worker before Gibson-Burrell then sprays paint directly into his eyes and across his upper body.

The worker immediately turns away and tries to shield his eyes, while the 19-year-old continues to cover his back in red spray paint before continuing with his own graffiti.

Gibson-Burrell’s victim was admitted to hospital with severe burns and had difficulty breathing for several weeks after the incident, Southport Magistrates Court heard on Friday. 7 News reported.

The teenager was arrested days later at his home in Burleigh Waters and charged with 24 offences, including assault occasioning bodily harm and willful damage.

Gibson-Burrell was spared prison time and was instead placed on probation for two years.

He must also pay $5,000 in restitution and spend 60 hours of his time removing graffiti.

When asked about the incident by reporters outside court on Friday, Gibson-Burrell said nothing, instead making screeching noises.

It is understood that his graffiti tag is a bird.