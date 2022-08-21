Gold Coast teen gives advice after walking off the top of a five-storey building after taking LSD

A teen who walked off the top of a five-story building while high on drugs is now sharing his story with other teens in hopes it will help them stay safe.

Zach Holden, 19, is fortunate to be able to share his lessons with others as the fall left him in a coma with his face detached from his skull.

He spent two months at Gold Coast University Hospital, 17 days of which in the ICU.

But despite his miraculous survival and the pain of 11 surgeries, and more to come, he has “no regrets” taking the LSD that led to him jumping off the building, the Gold Coast Bulletin reported.

On January 29, after taking the mind-altering drug at a party in Kirra on the Gold Coast, Mr. Holden walked out onto a fifth-floor balcony, looked at a girl and said, “I’m sorry.”

Zach Holden (in wheelchair) is pictured leaving Gold Coast University Hospital. He has already had 11 surgeries and needs many more

Hallucinations caused by the drug made him think he was trapped in a matrix and had to die, causing him to walk off the balcony and nearly die.

Mr. Holden received over 30 blood transfusions during his first few days at GCUH.

He had massive injuries to the lower limbs, required a tracheostomy and dismembered his pelvis, holding him together with metal screws.

Mr Holden was informed that he died three times in the ambulance that collected him and that he had a broken leg, with his face floating free from his skull.

Though he was horribly injured, disfigured, and bleeding to death, the GCUH’s surgeons, doctors, and nurses—and his own will to live—keep him alive.

The doctors feared he would never be able to walk unaided again, and so did Mr. Holden, but he can and is.

Still, he says, taking the drug wasn’t the mistake he made on that fateful night seven months ago.

Zach Holden suffered a le fort fracture where his face floated free from his skull. Pictured is one of his x-rays

Many people ask him if he regrets taking drugs.

And my answer is essentially ‘no’. And I know a lot of (people) won’t be happy with that answer,” he told the Gold Coast Bulletin.

‘I don’t regret what I’ve done.

“The mistake I think I made… I essentially became too complacent with psychedelics, I felt too comfortable with them, and I used them in a bad environment, because environment is everything on a psychedelic substance.”

He acknowledged that the fifth floor of a building should have been an immediate red flag that it was “a really bad environment” to use drugs.

Feedback from students, teachers and parents who have attended PARTY programs Pupil: It gives people real insight to make the right choices – and the consequences for their actions. Lecturer: Great idea – all students need to hear this. Parent: Great for youngsters to learn ‘It can happen to me’. Pupil: The stories about real people and what happened to them were sad and confrontational, yet left their mark. If you need support from Lifeline: • Call the 24/7 service on 13 11 14 • If it is a life-threatening emergency, call 000

Zach believed he was “stuck” in the simulation at the party, thinking it stuck in his head, leading him to desperately try to “escape.”

His family has been deeply affected by what happened to him.

His father had nightmares afterwards and his stepfather has post-traumatic stress disorder due to the way Mr. Holden’s mother reacted to the near-death experience.

He also had nightmares while in the artificial coma needed to keep him alive.

Mr Holden is now talking to young people about what happened to him in a Queensland Health program called PARTY, an acronym for ‘prevention of alcohol and drug-related trauma’.

Young people are ‘overrepresented’ in hospital emergency care and the PARTY program, which has been running since 2015, aims to change that.

In front of a roomful of students from St Andrew’s Lutheran College in Tallebudgera, Mr Holden told his story, in all its horrifying detail.

“A lot of people think I’m here to get the message don’t do drugs. Not me,’ he told them.

“I know they might do it at some point in their lives. I know kids try things here and there.

“I’m just here to really help them make sure they’re safe.”