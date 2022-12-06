Gold Coast Spilt Milk slammed for poor organisation by music festival fans

Music fans have erupted over the “poor organization” involved in the Spilled Milk festival on the Gold Coast, which many have since called a “shit show”.

Thousands of people turned out for the event on Sunday, but many have since claimed that the loudspeaker sound was lousy, there was no crowd control and long delays getting in and out of the festival.

For Spilled Milk’s Gold Coast leg, high winds meant fans waited outside for an hour at the start of the event, meaning the show’s opening theme song Peach Fur was performed to an empty crowd.

But many claim that was just the beginning of the festival’s problems with fans shelling out $150 for the day.

Self-confessed festival fanatic Billie Rose White said she had moved away from musical entertainment after her experience on the Gold Coast leg of the festival.

‘Where was the drop off and pick up place? I swear all the people were getting out of their Ubers and had to walk at least 4km to the festival,” he said on a TikTok.

“I paid $180 for my Uber to literally jump off.”

Ms. White claimed that there was no map or information on the festival grounds, meaning that the patrons did not know where to find the different stages.

Another problem was overcrowding, as festival-goers claimed that too many tickets had been sold for the space.

“I felt like they were herding cattle,” he said.

“In the mosh pit I was so crushed that people were passing out and I could hardly breathe no matter where you were in the crowd.

Many attendees complained about the festival’s sound system, saying they couldn’t hear headliner Flume’s set.

Ms White claimed there was no reception on the festival grounds, and a 45-minute wait for a toilet meant some people had to find alternatives.

She and several others also complained about headliner Flume’s sound system.

Flume and Fisher, two of the biggest performers on the show, were scheduled to play at the same time.

But those who did see Flume, claimed that a problem with the speakers meant they couldn’t hear the Australian DJ’s set and could instead hear Fisher from the other stage.

“If you’re going to pay that much money for a one-day festival, you’d think the organizers would spend money on sound quality,” said Ms White.

Another reveler said that some of the crowd at Flume left before 10 p.m. due to the sound quality, even though the DJ took the stage at 9:40 p.m.

Another attendee, Keira Ashley, said there was a two-hour wait to get on the shuttle buses to the festival, with “hundreds and hundreds” choosing to walk the hour-long distance.

“You don’t want to take an hour walk before a music festival,” he said on a TikTok.

He acknowledged that the wind played a role in the poor sound quality, but said that “you could hear the person next to you” more clearly than Flume.

Ms. Ashley also said that before the last few sets went on stage, there was a 40-minute gap where there were no performers, with thousands of fans waiting quietly.

‘You start one act before the other, it was the worst planned of all. It was a show,’ he said.

A woman who worked as a waitress at the event said they ran out of water at 8:00 p.m.

The overcrowding ruined it for me. trying to walk from one thing to another was a nightmare,” one person commented.

‘OMG and the reception, I left at 7.30 because I lost my friends,’ said another.

‘The sound quality was horrible unless you were very close to the front! I felt they sold too many tickets.’

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Spilled Milk’s parent company, Kicks Entertainment, for comment.