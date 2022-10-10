Gold Coast snake catcher discovers infestation inside a ceiling

A snake catcher believes there will be a significant increase in sightings of snakes across Australia this summer following their mating season.

Tony Harrison, 55, has worked as a snake catcher on Queensland’s Gold Coast for almost 30 years.

He has warned residents of south-east Queensland to prepare for increased snake sightings until the end of November – with male reptiles looking for a mate during the breeding season.

“We generally see more than 250 snakes during September and into October each year… we’re currently seeing about 10 snakes a day,” Harrison told Daily Mail Australia.

Eastern Brown, Redbellied Black and Green Tree Snakes are more common during this time, he said.

Tony Harrison (pictured), 55, has been a snake catcher on Queensland’s Gold Coast for almost 30 years. He predicts an increase in reptile sightings, particularly snakes, this summer after their mating season

The increase in numbers has been aided by long grass resulting from extended periods of rain Australia’s east coast has received over the past three years, providing cover for snakes and their babies.

“The babies have been able to survive and hide from animals trying to eat them… when they normally wouldn’t,” Mr Harrison explained.

Harrison also suggested that one reason for more sightings is habitat destruction.

“The concentration of snakes is now moving into homes because of the influx of people moving to the Gold Coast,” he said.

Mr. Harrison (pictured) said if you come across a snake, take a picture and send it to a snake catcher – don’t try to catch it yourself

‘The suburbs with large retaining walls will provide a great attraction for snakes looking for cover.’

Mr. Harrison said the best way to protect your home from a snake invasion is to keep your property tidy.

Residents are reminded to regularly check for snakes in every nook and cranny inside their home, as well as in yards and cars.

‘Snakes love to hide inside any hole they see, including air conditioning units, toilets, bathroom drains, wardrobes and drawers.

‘People should also remember not to leave doors open for long periods [as it] providing the perfect opportunity for the snakes to get inside.’

The veteran reptile wrangler said if you come across a snake, take a picture and send it to a snake catcher – don’t try to catch it yourself.

‘Many residents think they know what type of snake they are dealing with, but most often their descriptions and identifications are incorrect.

‘Many people think that snakes will attack us. This is not the case.’

He said those moving to the Gold Coast from Sydney or Melbourne often get a shock when it comes to snakes.

‘Within Sydney and Melbourne there are only about five types of snakes…on the Gold Coast there are 21 different species.’

People are reminded to always check every nook and cranny in their home as well as in the yard and in their car (pictured, Mr Harrison removing a large hose from under the bonnet of a car)

When asked about the strangest places he had found snakes, Mr Harrison couldn’t go past an incident from 25 years ago when he found an eastern small-eyed snake inside a cot.

‘A woman called me and said there was a black-coloured snake inside her baby’s cot and her baby was still in there because she was afraid of snakes.’

He said another strange experience was when a snake was reported inside a childcare center.

‘An eastern brown snake which was inside one of the rooms had been colored with texta by the children as it passed them.’

Harrison now has to carry an EpiPen with him when he is at work as a result of several snake bites over the years.