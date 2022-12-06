Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Gold Coast siege horror: Dozens of residents evacuated as man threatens to ignite a gas bottle

by Jacky
written by Jacky
Gold Coast siege horror: Dozens of residents evacuated when man threatens to ignite gas bottle at housing complex, as police try to negotiate with man

By Eliza McPhee for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 22:12, December 6, 2022 | Updated: 22:17, December 6, 2022

A siege is underway at a Gold Coast housing complex, with police negotiating with a man hiding inside a unit who is threatening to light a gas bottle.

Police were called to the unit on Brown Street in Labrador at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday after reports of a disturbance.

An emergency situation was declared at 7:30 p.m. with the residents in the complex evacuated.

more to come

