Gold Coast siege horror: Dozens of residents evacuated as man threatens to ignite a gas bottle

A siege is underway at a Gold Coast housing complex, with police negotiating with a man hiding inside a unit who is threatening to light a gas bottle.

Police were called to the unit on Brown Street in Labrador at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday after reports of a disturbance.

An emergency situation was declared at 7:30 p.m. with the residents in the complex evacuated.

more to come