Gold Coast shooting cops in welfare check shoot a man after he allegedly lunged at them with a knife

- Man shot by police after he lunged at them with a knife during welfare check
- Officers went home to Coomera on the Gold Coast on Sunday afternoon
- He went through with enforcement before a cop shot the man in his 40s
A gunman has been shot by police after he was ‘advancing’ officers conducting a welfare check at a house on the Gold Coast.
Members of the Queensland Police Service were present at a house on Bellagio Crescent in Coomera at 3:20pm on Sunday afternoon and were doing a customary check of residents when they were confronted by a man.
The man, believed to be in his forties, allegedly jumped at officers with a knife while an officer fired their rifle.
A QLD police spokesman said the man had “advanced” enforcement before being shot.
He was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital, where he remains in serious condition.
