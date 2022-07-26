Gold Coast, Queensland: Surf coach faces court for secretly filming boy, 13, while he showered

A prominent surf instructor has burst into tears while in court for surreptitiously filming a 13-year-old boy taking a shower.

James ‘Jamo’ Borthwick, 47, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to making child exploitation material in a court in Southport on Queensland’s Gold Coast.

The owner of the surf school Walkin’ on Water will avoid jail because he shot a 14-minute video of the boy in nearby Currumbin last year.

His attorney Chris Wilson said his client had no explanation for his motivation to film the teen, 9News reports.

“He can’t explain why he did it,” said Mr. Wilson.

“Sometimes people do things for inexplicable reasons.”

Borthwick burst into tears as the judge recorded a conviction and handed him a seven-month sentence to serve in the community.

Borthwick remained silent when journalists questioned his motivation for the recording and whether he had any apologies for the boy or his family.

His permission to work with children has been suspended as the 47-year-old is no longer allowed to coach to surf locally or internationally.