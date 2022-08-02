Gold Coast mum Hannah Polites shows off post baby weight loss using FitAzFk guide

An Australian mom has shown how she transformed her postpartum body with an eight-week challenge after gaining more than half her body weight during three pregnancies.

Hannah Polites, 31, who lives on the Gold Coast, Queensland, spoke about signing up with FitAzFk and putting herself first after years of breastfeeding and making poor health decisions for the sake of her children.

On July 17, Hannah completed the challenge with a total weight loss of seven pounds and 26 inches off her waist and hips.

‘Remember that girl on the left? Eleven months postpartum, totally exhausted, living on toddler scab, shattered with motivation for anything but parenthood, suffering from an identity crisis and always putting herself last?’ She wrote and showed a before and after photo of her body.

Scroll down for video

On July 17, Hannah completed the challenge with a total weight loss of seven pounds and 26 inches off her waist and hips

‘Remember that girl on the left? Eleven months postpartum, totally exhausted, living on toddler scab, shattered with motivation for anything but parenthood, suffering from an identity crisis and always putting herself last?’ She wrote and showed a before and after picture of her body

“For the past eight weeks (taking a few breaks or taking for illness) I’ve been feeding my body with whole foods, sacrificing my cotton candy, and allocating just 28 minutes to myself each day to move and transform.

‘I have rediscovered my energy and the woman I am behind the mother, I have found myself again! And she’s confident, passionate, motivated, fierce and just beginning this new journey.’

After four weeks into the challenge, Hannah, who had lost four pounds, shared how she felt before being approached by the team to try out their training method.

After four weeks of the challenge, Hannah, who had lost four pounds at the time, shared how she felt before being approached by the team to try out their training method.

“My greatest achievement in life is being a mother, I really know it’s exactly where I want to be, where I’m supposed to be. But even though this is my favorite role and I love them unimaginably, I also have to love myself and take care of myself to be the best mom I can be,” she said at the time.

“I try not to let my appearance dictate how I feel, but not taking care of myself has damaged my energy, my motivation and my identity. My love for fitness was a big part of who I was before I had babies and I just know I’m ready to rediscover that passion, ready for a change.”

The FitAzFk method involves completing 28-minute sessions and following a diet plan that fits seamlessly into a busy lifestyle.

Hannah posted this photo when she was 40 weeks pregnant with her third child

The FitAzFk method involves completing 28-minute sessions and following a diet plan that fits seamlessly into a busy lifestyle

“I started this journey because after my third baby I had completely lost my identity, I was always exhausted, gained more than half my body weight (over 24 kg) and barely recognized myself inside and out,” she said. .

“I try on old clothes I never thought I would and I feel stronger, fitter, faster and more powerful,” she said.

‘The physical changes are a nice reward, but they are actually the icing on the cake. What you can’t see in these videos is the incredible improvement in my mental health and overall happiness… I found myself again.

“I try on old clothes I never thought I would and I feel stronger, fitter, faster and more powerful,” she said.

Hannah’s One Pan Chicken Caprese: INGREDIENTS for 2 * 1 large chicken breast halved * Dried Italian herbs, salt and pepper to taste * Squirt Olive Oil * 2 big hands of baby spinach * 1/2 tsp crushed garlic * 200 g canned tomatoes * 1 tbsp basil pesto * 40 g bocconcini * Fresh basil * 200 grams of cherry tomatoes * 1/3 cup pasta or 1 piece of crusty bread METHOD 1. Season the chicken breast with dried herbs, salt and pepper. 2. Spray a medium skillet with oil and heat to medium heat. Add the chicken and cook for about 3 minutes on each side or until cooked through. 3. Remove the chicken from the pan and set aside. Add the baby spinach and cook, stirring, for a few minutes until wilted. 4. Add 1/2 teaspoon crushed garlic to the pan and cook for 30 sec. Then add the canned and cherry tomatoes and heat for another minute. 5. Return the chicken to the pan and sprinkle with basil pesto. Sprinkle with bocconcini or mozzarella. 6. Place under the oven broiler for a few minutes until the cheese is melted and golden brown. Serve with pasta or toasted bread and garnish with fresh basil

“I feel positive every day, I have so much energy, I get organized and inspired and I am motivated to become the best version of ME.”

‘Good of you!! I am so inspired. I have to do something like that,” a fellow Australian mother wrote to Hannah.

“This is so inspiring – I’m pregnant with my first now and we just moved to a new city so I feel like I’ve lost my body and my identity. When I woke up and saw your message it felt like it was a sign so I signed up for this program this morning,” said another.