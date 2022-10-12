Gold Coast mother cops $5,390 fine after she is caught breaking a seatbelt rule on a traffic camera

<!–

A mother has been fined $5,390 while driving – five times the normal amount – for wearing a seat belt under her arm while driving a car registered to a company.

Lauren Hyland was caught wearing her seat belt around her chest while driving the company car in Queensland.

Gold Coast’s mother took to social media to express her frustration at the massive breach notification.

Those who drive cars registered with a company cough up five times more than regular drivers to make sure they don’t lose points

“What the real f***,” Mrs. Hyland wrote. “Because my seat belt was under my arm, not on top. $5,390!’

Fines for not properly wearing a seat belt can set a Queenslander back $1,078 if they drive a privately registered car.

They also lose four penalty points.

But drivers of cars registered with a company cough up five times more to compensate for not losing any penalty points.

Company car drivers in Queensland avoid losing the valued points through the state’s business scheme.

In cases where speed was an issue, companies can choose to pass the fine on to their employees by completing an online nomination or legal statement.

Then the individual can pay the lower fine and bear the loss of points themselves.

Queensland companies and private vehicle users have 28 days to pay the fine, nominate another driver or go to court.