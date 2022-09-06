Gold Coast men fined $2,664 for ‘dangerously jumping’ off a boat in Queensland

<!–

Two Aussie larrikins have learned a hard lesson after receiving hefty fines for ‘dangerously jumping’ from a moving boat.

The two friends were caught on video jumping off a boat on the Gold Coast in December 2021, with the Australian Maritime Safety Authority shooting at the couple, most recently fined them $2,664.

The video shows one man doing a backflip off the boat, while a second man slips and falls, smacking his head against the side of the boat before landing in the water.

Various other mundane acts can also earn you significant fines in multiple Australian states.

Seemingly innocent crimes can cost Aussies hundreds of dollars in fines thanks to these strange laws.

Here’s what you need to know to avoid getting into trouble:

1. Unregistered pets

People in NSW who have not registered a dog that is at least six months old or a cat that is at least four months old can be fined up to $5,500.

The onsite fines for failed registration are $275, but can add up if the animal is dangerous, unrestricted, or threatening.

2. Don’t lock your car

Some states will fine car owners who don’t lock their doors or leave their windows open.

In Victoria, drivers can be fined up to $360 if they leave their unattended vehicle unlocked.

Owners can also be fined if they leave their windows open more than two inches.

3. Using offensive language

Dirty mouthed Aussies can be fined if caught swearing in public places like parks, beaches and shopping centers.

The Summary Offenses Act 1988 states: ‘A person shall not use offensive language in or near, or within earshot of, any public place or school.’

Violators can be fined up to $660 or required to complete up to 100 hours of community service.

4. Play loud music

Hoons in Queensland can be fined up to $175 for playing loud music from their car, while violators in NSW can be fined up to $200.

The law was introduced to reduce noise pollution on the road.

Police usually warn drivers if their music is too loud, but can pay fine if the tunes aren’t played.

5. Boat ramp seat belts

Make sure you have your seat belt on the next time you take your boat out on the water.

A Queensland fisherman was fined $365 and given three penalty points for not wearing a seat belt on the boat ramp.

People in a ‘forward’ moving vehicle are required to wear seat belts in ‘road-bound’ areas.

6. Fruit tasting

People who ‘test’ fruit from the supermarket are technically shoplifters and risk hefty fines.

The cost to anyone caught shoplifting varies depending on whether the item is worth less than $2,000.