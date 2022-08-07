Gold Coast man who killed three people in two crashes begs for licence back

A recovering meth addict who killed three people in two car accidents has begged for his driver’s license back after being given a lifelong driving ban.

Gold Coast man Kyle John Sheldon, 34, killed motorcyclist Peter McGregor after he got drunk on the wrong side of the road in 2009.

He later robbed an IGA supermarket and collided with a parked truck with a Volkswagen Golf, killing his two best friends Zachary De Palma and Jeremy Booth in 2011.

Sheldon was sentenced to 14 years in prison for the two crashes before being released on parole in November 2017.

The 34-year-old filed a petition in court to overturn a decision to ban him from life.

He made the plea despite admitting that he had been busted for steroids and cocaine since his release and that he was a “serious” meth addict. courier post reported.

Sheldon said in the application that he got a job with a formwork company in Brisbane after being released from prison.

He was forced to ride a bike or skateboard, take a train or taxi, and rely on his friends and family to transport him to work.

Sheldon said he started his own business, but his lack of independence was beginning to take a toll on his wife, who had to take him to his clients.

“The reality of the situation is that I need my permit so that I can attend pest control duties and meet prospective and potential clients,” he said.

“I won’t be able to build this business and provide for my family if I’m not able to drive a car.”

Sheldon admitted he had been busted for steroids and cocaine since he was released from prison, but claimed he had a plan to avoid relapse.

‘It has not escaped my notice that my actions on the roads have resulted in the loss of three lives; I think every day about what I’ve done,” he said.

“Now that I have a family of my own, the tragedy of losing a loved one becomes even clearer to me.”

Sheldon said he saw a psychologist and hit the gym with his wife and brother, distracting him from a relapse.

His case is set for a hearing in October.