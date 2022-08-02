Gold Coast man released from jail after he attacked police and paramedics trying to help his family

It prompted Hilton, 34, to lash out and go hand in hand with the officers and a paramedic

A father who attacked the police and an EMS in the middle of the road after trying to help his brother’s girlfriend has escaped prison.

Shocking footage shows the moment Luiz Rulon Hilton assaulted a paramedic before pushing two police officers onto a highway in Queensland’s Gold Coast on September 28, 2020.

The 34-year-old pleaded guilty in Southport court on Monday to two counts of aggravated assault against a police officer and one count of serious assault against a public official.

Paramedics were called to the Marine Parade in Labrador to help a woman who was Hilton’s younger brother’s girlfriend.

The brother reportedly became hostile to paramedics because of their “delayed response time,” according to the Gold Coast Bulletin.

Police attempted to arrest the brother when Hilton and two other men gathered next to officers.

On bodycam footage, Hilton can be heard yelling, “That’s my brother!” while the police arrested the man.

They advised the 34-year-old to “go back” before Hilton lashed out at the officers and a scuffle broke out.

The fight ended in the middle of the road, causing a vehicle to brake.

Hilton pushed a police officer into the road, causing him to sprain his arms.

The other officer, a senior officer, also suffered sprains and cuts when Hilton punched him in the face, forcing him to the ground.

Paramedic Adam Flory was also punched in the face during the scuffle.

He told media out of court that the attack was not acceptable.

“We’re here to help you, we’re not here to harm you. And we don’t want to get hurt while we’re doing our job,’ said Mr Flory.

“Paramedics generally come to work to do good… it’s not okay to name a paramedic or attack.”

Police bodycam footage shows 34-year-old father lashing out at police who tried to arrest younger brother

The scuffle between the two police officers and Hilton ended on the road near Labrador on the Gold Coast

The two other men with Hilton fled before he was arrested.

The court heard that Hilton was remorseful for his actions.

His family had reportedly gathered at Marine Parade at the time to celebrate the anniversary of his brother’s death before the commotion unfolded.

Hilton was sentenced to nine months in prison, but with immediate release.