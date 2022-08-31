Gold Coast man Jayden Moorea accused of killing cheerleader charged with indecent treatment of girl

Man accused of killing a blind Gold Coast Titans cheerleader nearly 10 years ago has been charged again with alleged indecent treatment of a 14-year-old girl.

Dan Shearin, now known as Jayden Moorea, was arrested by police last week and his home in the Gold Coast suburb of Nerang was searched.

Officers also seized several electronic devices believed to be his.

Moorea, 48, appeared from jail on Tuesday and pleaded for his release over charges of indecent treatment of the teenage girl, but was denied bail.

In an unrelated incident, Moorea was charged in 2021 with the murder of his girlfriend Breeana Robinson in January 2013 – a case that has yet to be tried.

Moorea’s lawyer tried to close the court over concerns about the sensitivity of his latest indictment, but it was rejected.

The court heard that the former cruise ship singer allegedly exchanged sexually explicit messages with a teenage girl via the internet.

When Ms Robinson fell 11 floors of Moorea’s luxury apartment in Southport, on the Gold Coast, on January 29, 2013, police initially ruled it suicide.

A full investigation was not opened until 2017.

Neighbors were interviewed by police five years after the death and witnesses gave inconsistent statements about how Ms Robinson landed, a court heard earlier.

Her family was present at the Southport Magistrates Court in January 2021 when Magistrate Catherine Pirie ruled the case would go to a jury – on the eighth anniversary of Mrs Robinson’s death.

Former neighbor Julie Carroll, who was watching a movie in her 11th-floor apartment, said she heard screams and crying on the night of the tragedy.

“I could hear the man, he was loud, screaming and a woman was crying,” she told the court, adding that the voices got louder.

She testified that she did not see Ms Robinson, but heard a “high-pitched scream” that stopped abruptly shortly after the argument subsided.

Jayden Moorea is pictured walking to court where he was denied bail

dr. Rebecca Adams lived a few floors above the couple and said she thought someone had been hit by a car when she heard a loud noise and a thump.

When she, along with several others, looked over the railing, she saw “blood pooling” around Mrs. Robinson’s head.

Lisa Dunscombe, the couple’s neighbor, insisted she didn’t hear an argument, but heard a thud and what she described as a ‘breathing breath’ as ​​she sat in her apartment.

“Because it was a strange noise, I went to investigate … it was not normal traffic noise,” she told the court.

Mrs Dunscombe initially thought the young woman’s body was a mannequin, as if someone was playing a sick joke.

She also said that Moorea seemed upset as he got into the elevator, struggled to put on his pants and use his phone.

Breeana Robinson, 21, fell 11 stories from the balcony of friend Dan Shearin’s luxury apartment in Southport, on the Gold Coast, in January 2013. Shearin is now known as Jayden Moorea.

On Tuesday, after Moorea was denied bail over charges of indecent treatment of a 14-year-old girl, Mrs. Robinson’s aunt Janine Mackney told 7News “It’s been almost 10 years (and) we still don’t have a hearing date.

“The only good news is that he’s actually in custody now and will be there for a while.”

While Moorea is currently determined to stand trial for Ms. Robinson’s death, it has been reported that his attorney Chris Hannay is in negotiations with police and the murder charges may be dropped.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Mr Hannay for further information.

Moorea has always protested his innocence over Mrs. Robinson’s death and has even published a book on the case called The Blame Game, under his previous name, Dan Shearin.

In the book, he referred to Mrs. Robinson as Bree and said his first impression when he came across her on Facebook was that she was “a gorgeous blond girl with the most sassy smile and her lovely personality jumped through the computer to me.”

He also wrote that when he found out that Ms. Robinson was legally blind, it “melted my heart like never before.”