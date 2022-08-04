Gold Coast man given $5k after finding real estate agent couple’s missing French bulldog

A Good Samaritan has $5,000 in his pocket after reuniting a beloved French bulldog with his concerned owners after he went missing for 24 hours.

On Monday afternoon, Gold Coast couple Conner Malan, 29, and wife Elly, 33, embarked on a frantic search after their two-year-old French bulldog Herbie went missing from their Robina home.

The couple, who are agents for Ray White Real Estate, used their large social media following to spread the word.

Gold Coast couple Elly Malan (left), 33, and Conner Malan (right), 29 were reunited with their two-year-old French bulldog after he went missing from their Robina home on Monday afternoon

The pair used their large social media following to try to spread the word about Herbie throughout the community (pictured)

The couple’s friends, family and community joined forces and after a full day of searching, Herbie was found Tuesday afternoon by a resident of Robina, not far from his home.

Herbert Schulz had seen the pup running down his street and quickly reached for Conner and Elly.

“What are the chances that his name is Herbert, like how is that an omen that the man who found our dog is called Herbert?” 9News.

The couple went to visit him to give him the $5,000 reward.

Conner told Daily Mail Australia on Thursday: ‘We were so delighted when we found him.’

Robina resident Herbert Schulz (pictured, right) found Herbie walking in his front yard and quickly got in touch with Conner and Elly (left). They gave Herbert the $5,000 reward for finding their dog

“The whole experience was pretty traumatic considering all the French bulldogs recently stolen in the area… the whole situation felt super weird.”

Conner said they offered the reward early in hopes of finding Herbie soon.

“Herb had a collar on a phone number that never got called and he was all but gone. Hence our serious concern,” he said.

“We added the $5,000 reward early on because we thought it would turn up the heat for anyone holding it and considering keeping it.”

After being reunited with their pet, they were excited to take him home.

“We were just exhausted after a super intense and emotional 24 hours… we didn’t sleep or eat,” he said.

“We and Herb all went home, ate, and passed out.”