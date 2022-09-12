Gold Coast: Jilted lover trashes her neighbour’s apartment and slaps her in the face: Maddison Binns

<!–

A scorned lover destroyed a neighbor’s apartment and punched her in the face because she thought the woman was having a romantic relationship with her boyfriend.

Maddison Darcas April Binns, 25, discovered that her partner was in a secret relationship with another woman who lived in the same unit complex in Labrador, Gold Coast.

Then, on January 22 of this year, she broke into the woman’s apartment, beat her roommate and threw a flat-screen TV and lamp.

The angry brunette then punched the woman and threw a ceramic bowl at her.

When she was forced to leave, she heard yelling, “I told you I’d kick in the door.”

Maddison Darcas April Binns, 25, broke into the woman’s apartment on January 22 this year before hitting her roommate and throwing a flat screen TV and lamp (scene pictured)

She was also seen smiling and blowing a kiss at the woman’s roommate before causing significant damage to her car.

On Monday, Binns pleaded guilty to ordinary assault, willful damage and willful entry into a property.

Pictured: Maddison Darcas April Binns, 25

Magistrate Ron Kilner sentenced her to 18 months probation, ordered her to pay $2085 in restitution and $500 in damages. No conviction was registered.

Binns covered her face and made no comment as she left the court.

“It is clear that there was a provocation on behalf of your ex-boyfriend and the person with whom he had a relationship,” the magistrate said. Gold Coast Bulletin.

“It is understandable that people get angry when this happens, but it is not an excuse or justification for this behaviour.

“To put it bluntly, it was way over the top.”

The court was told that Binns had been with her partner for 18 months when she discovered the relationship.

Binns’ attorney Chris Hannay, of Hannay Lawyers, said Binns was “ashamed and apologetic” about her actions.

The court was told that Binns had been with her partner for 18 months when she discovered the relationship. Pictured: A lamp she broke in the apartment

Binns also caused significant damage to the woman’s car (pictured with scratches)

“She was concerned and found that her boyfriend had wandered around the complex and found another door to call in,” he said.

He added that she was experiencing mental health issues at the time and was now seeking help.

Out of court, he told 9News: “Anyone who lived in the same complex and clearly found someone who had a short stay with an 18-month relationship boyfriend can understand her anger at this.

“She is happy to pay for the damage that has been done and, of course, she is deeply remorseful.

“I’m pretty sure we’ll never see her here in court again.”