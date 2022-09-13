Gold Coast Instagram influencer Jaxon Tippet opens up on how steroid addiction destroyed his life

A bodybuilder has shared details of how his life ended up in “hell” because of his steroid addiction.

Jaxon Tippet narrowly escaped prison after being caught with steroids in his pants and a syringe in his underwear during a 2018 Gold Coast police investigation.

Nearly five years later, Tippet, now 27, has provided a raw insight into how his addiction led him to lose a girlfriend and destroy relationships with his family.

On a recent episode of the Good Humans podcast, Tippet claimed that he had not experienced any negative effects during the first two years of taking the drug.

Jaxon Tippet (pictured before he was convicted in 2018) has opened up about how a steroid addiction affected his entire life

“I didn’t feel any side effects, I enjoyed all the benefits of it,” he told the podcast.

“But as time went on, I slowly felt my health deteriorate in terms of my liver and kidneys.

‘I was very tired. I was yellow in the face. My urine was very dark, almost orange.’

The side effects spread to his sex life and resulted in the breakdown of a relationship.

“It got to a point where later, like the past two years, I would be in a relationship with my ex and we would have intimacy and sex and I couldn’t get an erection,” Tippet recalls.

“The reason that happens is that you put a synthetic testosterone in you, so your body says, ‘I don’t have to make that anymore,’ so your body stops.”

“Once you take the steroids off, your natural production doesn’t work, so you can suffer from things like you can’t get an erection, you can gain weight very easily, mental problems. I’ve suffered all that, man.’

Jaxon Tippet (pictured) shared candid details of his addiction on the Good Humans podcast

Tippet described that period of his life as hell, and recalled being beaten down by a magistrate as a bad role model.

“I lost a girlfriend, I almost lost my family because of it, and I almost went to jail when I was caught using my own personal steroids,” he recalls.

“I didn’t go to jail and the reason is that I really believe that God looked over me. He saw some potential in me and he saw a greater person in me.’

‘That was my sign that I’m destined to do something with my life; not just being in jail, not just being this steroid addict.

“Once I knew the third could have come with a jail sentence and not just that, but how it affected my mom and dad — like, they’re in tears — I just hit rock bottom.

“I was like, f*** this, this isn’t me, and I just came out.”

Jaxon Tippet (pictured in 2016 a year before his arrest) explained how steroids sent his life into ‘hell’

Jaxon Tippet (pictured today) now wants to help others transform their lives

Having since changed his life — and now works as a fitness coach — Tippet is candid about his addiction in hopes his story will help at least one person.

He wants to help others overcome addiction, depression and mental health problems by encouraging them to tap into a positive mindset, believe in themselves and surround themselves with the right people.

“I’ve set a new goal in life to be a successful guest speaking in Australia and hopefully the world,” Tippet told his 164,000 Instagram followers last week.

‘Through seminars and events in schools to help people who suffer from drug addiction, mental health problems and all the other problems associated with them.

“Mindset is number one and if I can help change one life, it makes my life.”