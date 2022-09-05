Gold Coast Influencer Chloe Szepanowski welcomes second child with boyfriend Mitchell Orval

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Chloe Szepanowski and her partner Mitchell Orval have welcomed their second child.

The 23-year-old Gold Coast influencer made the announcement Monday, sharing a tender photo of the couple with their new baby in hospital.

Chloe smiled as she cradled the newborn in her arms as Mitchell leaned forward for a hug in the hospital bed.

Chloe Szepanowski and her partner Mitchell Orval have welcomed their second child

“Our little boy is here. We are so in love,” Chloe captioned the photo.

The couple already has a son named Arti.

Their famous friends were quick to congratulate them.

“Congratulations guys,” wrote Mia Fevola. “Congratulations team,” added fitness influencer Steph Claire Smith.

“Congratulations to you two,” Kurt Coleman wrote.

It comes after Chloe revealed in June that she was having a “difficult pregnancy” this time around. She and Mitch already share a son named Arti

It comes after Chloe revealed in June that she was having a “difficult pregnancy” this time around.

“This pregnancy has been very tough to be honest,” she wrote on Instagram with a photo of her bare baby belly.

“I’m so blessed to be pregnant and can’t wait for him to be here. But it’s been a struggle!’ she added.

‘So different from my pregnancy with’ [son] Art. I carry so much more weight than with Arti.’

Chloe added that she is “exhausted,” both “mentally and physically.”

“The emotional ups and downs were wild,” she continued.

Chloe’s pregnancy woes come after her family goes through a terrifying ordeal at their $2.75 million mansion on the Gold Coast. (Pictured with her partner Mitchell Orval)

“I still get sick with vomiting every few days and the rest. And my workload and responsibilities have increased x1000. I just can’t wait for him to arrive.’

Chloe’s family recently went through a terrifying ordeal at their $2.75 million mansion on the Gold Coast.

Shocking surveillance footage of the home captured the moment hooded thugs broke into the influencer couple’s home.

Chloe’s family recently went through a terrifying ordeal at their $2.75 million mansion on the Gold Coast. Shocking home surveillance footage captured the moment hooded thugs broke into the influencer couple’s home

A shocked Chloe shared when she thought Mitch had been killed by the intruders during a nighttime stand-off, and admitted she was “traumatized” by the incident.

She shared the confrontational CCTV vision of two hooded figures crawling into their driveway at 3am.

The footage was shot on February 25, 2022, but Chloe didn’t speak publicly about the incident until Monday, May 23.