Gold Coast hoons filmed drifting across highway lanes, running red lights and knocking over bins

Gold Coast hoon gangs have brazenly flaunted their dangerous driving exploits on social media despite new laws and high-tech cameras to stop them.

Video posted online by a group calling itself the ‘Mexican Hoon Cartel’ shows station wagons driving down Bermuda St, a major state road, swerving wildly and skidding across all three lanes.

The reckless ‘drift’ style driving even continues through red lights in pouring rain, which the cars scream through without a moment’s hesitation.

Another clip captures a car knocking over a suburban row of rubbish bins.

A bunch of hoons have posted videos of themselves recklessly ‘fishing’ down a major Gold Coast road

The Hoons also performed a stunt in which they overturned a row of suburban garbage cans

Anti-hoon laws were introduced last year in Queensland to crack down on dangerous driving with legislation combined with a new range of new technology to crack down on offenders.

But in one of the clips, cars are seen speeding past a sign warning that high-tech cameras are in action to stop exactly the behavior being demonstrated.

State Opposition Leader David Chrisafulli slammed the videos, which have been viewed thousands of times, and vowed to take action.

“No Queenslander should have idiots racing down their street like it’s part of an F1 track and until there’s more police and stronger laws it’s going to keep happening,” he said.

Queensland police said they were aware of the video and were investigating.

Red lights were of no concern to the hoons who screamed their way through them and performed their dangerous antics

In a cheeky act of defiance, the hoons carried out their antics next to a sign warning of new high-tech cameras aimed at stopping their behavior

Police Minister Mark Ryan said earlier this year that the new laws, plus the introduction of high-tech cameras to catch hoons, would be a “game-changer”.

“Police are already capturing incidents of incidents on new high-quality cameras and are carefully reviewing the footage to identify the drivers involved and take strong enforcement action,” he said.

‘The new laws are a game-changer for the police, giving greater flexibility for officers to go after every vehicle involved in illegal hoon events.’

A serial Gold Coast hoon had his car confiscated and smashed by police in Queensland in June

In June, a Gold Coast hoon accused of doing a burnout in front of a police station and leading officers on a wild chase had his car totaled.

The 26-year-old from the Gold Coast had a long history of dangerous driving with charges including evading police, driving without a license and driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

Queensland Police confiscated the man’s black 2002 Holden Commodore under the toughened laws and used an excavator to smash the car to pieces before selling it for scrap metal.