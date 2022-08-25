Gold Coast father tasered in front of his family for ‘driving unlicensed’: Police drop charges

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Heavy-handed police stormed a young father’s property and tasered him in front of his distraught wife and child for a minor traffic violation, in an incident deemed ‘totally inappropriate’.

Bodycam footage shows officers arriving at the man’s Gold Coast home on April 18 and demanding that he talk to them about driving without a license.

But the situation quickly heats up after the shirtless father asks the police for evidence and runs away in his carport.

The officers then follow him to his property and declare that he has been arrested while a taser is being pulled.

‘Don’t come to us. This is a taser. Lie on the floor. Lie on the floor,” you hear a police officer say.

His excited wife quickly jumps in front of her husband and begs the officers to back off.

‘I just forgot his driver’s license… please, please, please… Yesterday was my birthday,’ she shouts.

The officer replies, “Get out of the way ma’am… Get out of the way, you’re being charged with obstruction.”

A female cop on the tense scene tries to calm his wife down: “This is just a warrant of offense…you need to relax.”

As his child wanders outside and watches the commotion unfold, officers taser the man and handcuff him.

A Gold Coast father is seen walking backwards from the officer who told him he was arrested for driving without a license

The officers then follow the father to his property and declare that he has been arrested while a taser is being pulled

His terrified daughter can be heard screaming “Daddy.”

While sitting on the gutter, the man said he thought his wife had already paid for the violation.

“I told her this morning to pay it before I left for work.”

A cop said, “Sir, you’re lucky it’s not assault cops clenching your fists like that.”

He was charged with obstructing the police and driving without a license, but both offenses were quickly dropped on Thursday as police failed to provide evidence.

His excited wife quickly jumps in front of her husband and begs the officers to back off

The family’s lawyer claimed that the police went “too far” and put enormous pressure on the family.

“My client believes the police acted completely inappropriately,” Hannay Lawyers’ Farshad Sarabi said.

“Putting a taser on a young family just isn’t justified in these circumstances.”

The Queensland Police Department has been ordered to pay the family $750 in legal fees.

The family is considering legal action against the Queensland Police Department.