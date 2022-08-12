Gold Coast Dad said his son is being attacked by ‘devil spawn’ magpie after it swooped many times

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A magpie fell on a boy on the Gold Coast four times in two days, ignoring other people, his father claimed.

Kevin Barnes called the bird the “devil’s brood” after attacking his six-year-old son Oliver as he rode his bike to the shops on Sunday.

In all, the bird attacked Oliver three times within four days, prompting the couple to stop on the other side of the road to avoid the attacks.

However, the bird even flew four lanes to get to Oliver.

The magpie again targets Oliver (pictured) as he cycles the Gold Coast with his father

The magpie season lasts from July to December, but the peak time is in September

Oliver (pictured) rides his bike as the magpie swoops in. The bird does it even when it passes on the other side of a dual carriageway.

“I was standing in front of my child and I heard him laugh but at the same time yell a little at me,” said Mr Barnes. Gold Coast Bulletin.

“I turned and there was a magpie on top of his helmet pecking at his head.

“As soon as I got back to him, the thing flew away.”

Mr Barnes said he had never seen a magpie repeatedly pecking at one person while ignoring others.

But he added that he wasn’t too concerned and found the attention “quite exciting.”

According to a report from Griffith University, the birds have a good memory for faces that lasts a long time.

Ecologist Dr. Darryl Jones said: 9News that only ten percent of magpies attack humans, with half attacking pedestrians and the other bicyclists.

He suggested maintaining eye contact with the bird if attacked, while quickly running away.

There is also an online group raising awareness for particularly mean magpies, where victims can record and map their encounters.

The magpie season lasts from July to December, but the peak time is in September.

Magpies have a good memory for faces that last, according to research from Griffith University (pictured, a stock photo)