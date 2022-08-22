Gold Coast dad jailed after punching Woolworths shopper at Australia Fair, Southport

<!–

A young father who rammed into a Woolworths shopper with his cart and punched him in the face for getting in his way has remained behind bars.

Zebuai Kane Pomare, 31, was sentenced to two years in prison but could be released within weeks after a stranger’s unprovoked attack at a Gold Coast supermarket earlier this year.

The sickening incident at the Australia Fair in Southport on January 5 was seen by shocked onlookers and caught on CCTV.

Footage played in court shows Pomare entering the grocery store and walking down an aisle before suddenly slamming his cart into the legs of a male shopper when they intersect.

He then punches the young victim in the face, who falls to the ground.

Zebuai Kane Pomare (shown with cart) remains behind bars for the attack

Pomare casually walks away as if nothing had happened as bystanders rush to help the victim, who suffered facial injuries and a deviated septum.

The father of three appeared Monday via video link at Southport Magistrates Court, where he pleaded guilty to a series of charges.

Magistrate Dzenita Balic described Pomare’s actions as unacceptable and that imprisonment was the only appropriate punishment, seven news reported.

“You hit him in an unprovoked way just because he got in your way,” Magistrate Balic told him.

“You didn’t care who was there. You just hit him.’

The shocking CCTV of the father of three (with red slides) who beat the young man for getting in his way was played out in court this week

The court also heard two months after the attack, Pomare clenched his fists, jumped at two police officers and spat at two police officers while they were in custody.

‘You laughed and said, ‘gotcha, gotcha, gotcha, got ya dog c****,’ said Magistrate Balic.

“This is a major episode of violence against two officers who did nothing to you.”

Outside the court, Pomare’s lawyer Atul Bhardwaj told reporters that his client was apologetic and regretted his actions.

“The magistrate has made a decision about the sentences he should receive and that is all I can say,” he said.

Pomare has already spent 171 days behind bars and could be eligible for parole as early as November 5.

Zebuai Kane Pomare ran away as onlookers rushed to help the young man who was knocked to the ground (pictured)