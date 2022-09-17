Gold Coast couple reunited with pet Maltese cross shih-tzu dog after she disappeared for five days

<!–

A couple who lost their Maltese shih-tzu cross have shared heartwarming images of them being reunited with their pet five days later.

Elissaundra Augusteyn and Sofia Hernandez were looking for Miaa after she ran away from the couple on Sunday while walking in The Spit, on the Gold Coast.

The couple made a public appeal to help find their lost pet and even offered a huge $10,000 reward to anyone who found her.

Ms Augusteyn and Ms Hernandez had organized a search before the couple found their dog roaming bushland on Saturday.

A video captured the couple overcome with emotion as Miaa ran into their arms.

“Mi mi,” said Mrs. Augusteyn. ‘Hi honey, come here. Oh my God.’

The couple screams for joy and hugs each other as they pet their dog.

‘This is a miracle. This is a miracle,” said Mrs. Augusteyn.

The video was uploaded to Facebook to thank the local community for their continued support.

‘MIAA HAS BEEN FOUND MY HEART IS SO FULL OMG I CAN’T!!! THANK YOU EVERYONE FOR ALL THE SUPPORT,” the caption read.

Mrs. Augusteyn recalled the happy moment when the trio were reunited as a family.

“She was so happy to see me,” she told the Daily Mail Australia. “She came running like a gloomy little baby.”

The couple had originally offered a $1,000 reward the day their dog went missing, but increased it to $10,000.

“We have decided to give up our savings for a house and a future together,” Ms Augusteyn said after offering the reward.

‘There is no house without Miaa. This is the only bit of money we have. We just want our girl back.’