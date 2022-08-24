Gold Coast couple Mitchell Wilson and Penny Davies lose home and savings in home buyers email scam

<!–

A heartbroken couple has lost their dream home and all their savings in a sophisticated email scam.

Mitch Wilson and Penny Davies were due to move into their new family home in Gold Coast before the birth of their second child.

They received an email from their broker asking them to settle the deal with the final payment of $39,000 with bank details so they could transfer the money.

But the email was fake – and the bank account was set up by fraudsters who immediately put the money in untraceable cryptocurrency.

Now the devastated couple has nothing left and crushed Mitch Wilson warns others: ‘It can happen to anyone.’

The couple only found out they had been scammed when the broker contacted them a few days after the money was transferred to say they hadn’t received it yet.

Police believe the criminals hacked into the brokers’ email, secretly took control of the account and then usurped it when they saw an opportunity to scam the unwary couple.

The hackers send an apparently genuine email that appears to be from the authentic company – but with the fake bank account details.

The scam is so sophisticated that it can leave both parties baffled and fighting over how the scam happened.

‘It plays in my head all the time,’ said Mrs Davies 9News.

Mr Wilson added: ‘We went back and forth, we exchanged screenshots and emails from their side and our side, and what was clear was that the money wasn’t going where it needed to go, which was their account.

“It ended up on a fraudster’s account and then offshore to a crypto account.”

The couple are now locked in a legal battle with the real estate agent in an attempt to get at least some of their money back after missing out on the dream home they bought.

But commercial attorney Shane Grant warned, “Unfortunately, most of these take place in commercial transactions involving two innocent parties.”

The couple are now locked in a legal battle with the real estate agent in an attempt to get at least some of their money back after missing out on the dream home they were buying

Police are warning anyone transferring cash to follow email instructions with a phone call to verify bank account information is correct before sending money.

Ian Wells of the Queensland Police Service Cyber ​​Crime Group added: “These people with these skills, they are very cunning, they are very calculated.”