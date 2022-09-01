Gold Coast couple lived in their new home for WEEKS before getting an offer fromL leyton Hewitt

A Gold Coat couple made $550.00 in just three months after Australian tennis superstar Lleyton Hewitt picked up their Burleigh Heads home.

Katie Langston and her husband Jeremy bought the showstopper property called The Palms in Queensland for $3.75 million at auction in May 2021.

Just months later, they put the house — one of the state’s most photographed properties — on the market for $4.3 million.

On September 23, it was taken over by the former number one in the world and his wife Bec.

“We’ve only lived there for about five weeks,” Mr. Langston said Real estate AU.

“We moved before we put it on the market. Although we lived in the 2021 house in Queensland, we were homesick for Koala Park so we found the perfect location on the same street we used to live in and sold The Palms to the Hewitts,” he added.

The lavish interior (pictured) is finished in Palm Springs style, a luxurious mix of coastal and desert design inspired by the California city of the same name

Within six days of the Deodar Drive home going on the market, agents Conal Martin of Kingfisher Realty and Ed Cherry of Harcourts Coastal had received eight offers, with the tennis superstars putting in the winning bid of $4.305 million.

But Mr Langston claimed that “it wasn’t about the money” and instead their desire to go back to Koala Park.

Known as ‘The Palms’, the construction of the four-bedroom townhouse drew an Instagram crowd, as buyers and DIY enthusiasts followed its progress on a 539 sq ft block in Burleigh Heads, Gold Coast.

A custom oak staircase (pictured in the background) leads upstairs

The house (pictured) bears many of the signature Palm Springs style features, including whitewashed breeze blocks designed to keep rooms cool in arid desert climates

The house is said to be the state’s most photographed residence after it garnered 27,000 shares in a viral Facebook post on May 29 and a crowd of more than 500 gathered to see it go under the hammer.

Designed around a central focal point perfect for entertaining guests, the townhouse features an open-plan kitchen, living and dining area that leads to an outdoor entertaining area complete with a sunken fireplace, glass-edged pool and outdoor kitchen.

The previous owners, who wished to remain anonymous and declined to disclose the total cost of the house, told Daily Mail Australia that they were deciding to sell for personal reasons.

The lavish interior is finished in Palm Springs style, a luxurious blend of coastal and desert design inspired by the California city of the same name.

Natural materials such as stone and wood contrast with high-quality lighting fixtures and futuristic curved walls, inspired by the architecture of Los Angeles and the Calile Hotel in Brisbane.

Styled by Kira & Kira, a Burleigh Heads furniture company with more than 53,000 Instagram followers, it bears many of the hallmarks of Palm Springs style, including whitewashed windblocks, which are designed to keep rooms cool in arid desert climates.

Three-foot ceilings soar up to six feet above the kitchen, making the space appear significantly larger than its actual size.

A custom oak staircase leads upstairs which is occupied by three of the four bedrooms all of which have en-suite bathrooms and walk-in wardrobes.

There is also a wine cellar, home cinema and huge windows that offer stunning views of the surrounding area from almost every room.

Real estate agent Conal Martin of Kingfisher Realty, who sold the property to the Langston family, says there’s no denying it’s “pretty special”.

‘As soon as you enter you are overcome by a surreal feeling of satisfaction and tranquility. People never want to leave,” he said in June.

Photos of the house have drawn stunned reactions on social media, with many saying they would live there like this.

‘Houses have definitely changed since I hung out in this neighborhood! Beautiful,” one woman wrote.

‘That’s an exception to not wanting a flash spot! I could live there,” said another.