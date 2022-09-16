Gold Coast cancer victim has last laugh in cheeky funeral stunt: ‘Cry harder’

<!–

A prominent businesswoman with a “wicked” sense of humor has stunned mourners with a brutal flying banner stunt as they mourned at her funeral.

Michelle Neumann, 63, recently lost her battle with cancer, but when 250 friends and family gathered to remember her, a plane dragged a bittersweet banner over her head.

“I’m watching you,” it said. ‘Cry louder. M xxx’

The heartwarming message from across the grave delighted those who knew Queensland’s mineral, steel and dredging boss, who said it matched her sassy style and was simply ‘classic Michelle’.

Michelle Neumann, 63, was remembered by her sons Spencer and Gene (left to right) as a smart and serious businesswoman who still loved to laugh

Michelle’s children Spencer and Gene said their socialite mother had a “wicked sense of humor and a laugh that would fill the room,” they told the courier post.

“She was a prankster who behaved as a teenager among her friends and lived to the fullest whether it was skiing, surfing, jet skiing or hiking,” her children said.

“She also had a great love for cooking, as well as for cryptic, trivia and sudoku puzzles.”

Ms. Neumann was highly regarded in the construction and mineral industries for her tenacity and business acumen.

In Mrs. Neumann’s Currumbin-based family business, her father Robert Neumann also became mayor of Gold Coast at one point.

Ms. Neumann (pictured) rose to take over the family business after the death of her father, Gold Coast Mayor Robert Neumann

Her grandfather Alfred founded the first family business with Robert in 1948, which is still active as Currumbin Minerals.

After the death of her father, she took over the main family business Neumann Group in 1996 as CEO.

During her life, Ms. Neumann was also an avid philanthropist, holding parties to raise money for brain cancer research following her sister’s death from the disease.

She also sponsored other causes with her fortune.

Her ashes were scattered into the sea off Currumbin Beach after a service at the Neumann family farm.