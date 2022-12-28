Gold Coast beauty queen Charlotte Cush allegedly had a car stolen from her Merrimac home

A beauty queen has managed to use social media to track down her new car after it was allegedly stolen by a couple of teenagers.

Charlotte Cush, this year’s Ms Galaxy Australia winner, watched in horror as her 2022 Peugeot 2008 GT backed out of her driveway and sped down the street in the early hours of last Wednesday.

She had been sleeping at her home in Merrimac on the Gold Coast and was awakened by the lights of her car illuminating her bedroom.

Ms Cush immediately called the police and the next day posted a photo of her car with a message urging her social media followers to be vigilant.

“My new car (supposedly) was stolen from my driveway at 1am this morning,” he wrote.

‘Not many of these in the GC! Please keep your eyes peeled and help me find my baby!

‘Devastating at Christmas to say the least!’

The post was also shared on a Facebook community group in which a member revealed that he had seen two teenagers sharing images of them allegedly “driving around” inside the Peugeot on Instagram.

“They tied it all up and then they contacted me. The power of social media has come full circle,” Ms Cush told the Gold Coast Newsletter.

The beauty queen said she thinks her car was damaged, but they tracked it down.

Other residents of Merrimac and the nearby suburb of Mudgeeraba were also allegedly targeted in the crime spree.

“My whole street had been attacked: their cars being opened, moved, touched, glove boxes opened, everything,” Cush said.

“They did a complete sweep of Merrimac and Mudgeer was stealing cars, reviewing their races, pretty much getting their hands on everything they could,” he said.

Two teenagers, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, were arrested on Christmas Day.

The boy has been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, theft, driving without a license, and trespassing with intent to commit an indictable felony.

The girl was charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and receiving contaminated property.

Both teens have been denied bail and are due to appear before Southport Children’s Court.