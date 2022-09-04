Gold Coast armed robbery: Teenager rants at reporters after spending night in watchhouse

<!–

A teenager has lashed out at reporters and made gross jokes about their families outside a Gold Coast police station after allegedly holding a gas station with a machete.

The 18-year-old yelled ‘f*ck Seven News and f*ck Nine News’ after he walked out of the Gold Coast Watchhouse in Southport on Saturday, trying to snatch microphones from reporters’ hands.

The teenager was accused by police of holding a Puma gas station in Labrador on Friday night with a large knife and taking a bag of cash before fleeing.

“I didn’t rob that store, so you can blow it up,” he told reporters.

An 18-year-old is accused of robbing a Gold Coast gas station with a knife. The young man allegedly demanded money from a shop assistant while armed with a machete. The teen has been released on bail and denies any involvement in the alleged robbery. #9News pic.twitter.com/3YanEqUYoW — 9News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) September 3, 2022

Police allege that the teen entered the Puma Nightowl in Labrador around 9:50 p.m. Friday evening and threatened the female shop assistant.

The 48-year-old woman placed a bag of cash on the till as he allegedly threatened her with a machete, before grabbing the cash and running away.

Two customers, a 26-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man, were in the store at the time.

The alleged attacker was found and arrested by police in a nearby park.

“I remember walking home and then I was arrested for some nonsense,” he said of his arrest.

“Bro, you got caught, why would I rob a store and then walk back through the park to the store I just robbed?”

When asked how his night in the guardhouse was, he began to joke about reporters’ families.

‘Yeah pretty good. Your mother came over and we had a good night,” the teen told the 9News reporter.

When asked by the 7News reporter what he planned to do after his release, the teen launched another brutal attack.

“I’m probably going to see (the reporter’s mother) one more time, I think that’s a good idea. I’m going to his mother, then I’m going to your sister.’

The 18-year-old joked that he had slept with the mother of a Nine News reporter after his arrest on Friday

When the 7News reporter told him he didn’t have a sister, the 18-year-old joked again.

“Well, you’ll do that in nine months, won’t you?” he said, indicating that he had impregnated the reporter’s mother.

When the 7News reporter didn’t respond, the teen laughed.

“You don’t get the joke, because you’re taunted.”

He has been charged with armed robbery and drug possession (Xanax), and is prohibited from entering within 50 meters of the gas station.

“Okay, it’s a bad servo anyway,” he told reporters.