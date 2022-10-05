Going ‘rogue’: Researchers discover viral trend in global marketing

via Wikimedia Commons” width=”800″ height=”530″/> Larry Sharpe signs whiteboard for White Claw Hard Seltzer. Credit: Dennis Consorte, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons



Chris Taylor, director of the beverage management program at the University of Houston, Conrad N. Hilton College of Global Hospitality Leadership, watched in awe as White Claw sales skyrocketed in the summer of 2019, seemingly overnight.

As a newcomer to the relatively unknown category of hard seltzer, it was completely unexpected and had virtually nothing to do with the company’s own marketing strategy. White Claw’s rapid success was almost entirely due to a social media influencer.

“He came up with a slogan, ‘there are no laws when you drink Claws,’ and it took off from there,” said Taylor, an associate professor at Hilton College. “The last thing a company wants is for their alcoholic product to be associated with breaking the law, but it started selling out everywhere.”

The influencer, with millions of followers, flooded the social ether with the slogan and even put it on T-shirts. It created a zeal for a product that was not on the beverage industry’s radar at all. Demand shot through the roof and White Claw quickly sold out everywhere.

Taylor had never seen anything like it. Nor had anyone else, for that matter. Together with Hilton College researchers Cortney Norris and Scott Taylor Jr., he set out to find and explain this new phenomenon they called “rogue marketing.”

According to the researchers, rogue marketing occurs when an unaffiliated person creates and posts a casual message about a brand on social media that goes viral. While the post is not funded or endorsed by the company that owns the brand, its viral status makes for free and unexpected advertising.

In a study published in the International Journal of Wine Business Research, the team surveyed 210 people who couldn’t tell a significant difference whether a message they saw came from the company or from an influencer. That means companies need to take rogue marketing into account in their business strategies, according to the researchers.

“I think it’s something that companies really need to consider in their marketing plans right now,” Taylor says. “They will have to talk about how to monitor it and counter it if necessary.”

From 2018 to 2019, low-alcohol, low-calorie hard seltzers saw a nearly 200% increase in sales worth nearly half a billion dollars. Back then, the main reason for their popularity was that the ready-to-drink cocktails offered greater convenience and gave consumers the freedom to enjoy a cocktail without being limited to a bar.

Then the influencer dropped his slogan and delivered a 1000% increase in sales within a few months. Something outside the business drove sales, and while it wasn’t the way the business wanted to go, the growth and profits were staggering.

“It was this little product that nobody thought about until this rogue marketing happened,” Chris Taylor said. “And they’re still there. Every producer, from Shiner to Anheuser Busch, has five different brands of hard seltzer. It’s so flooded in the market right now.”

Rogue marketing also influences the luxury car industry. Influencers on platforms like YouTube and Instagram are making flashy cars part of their brand, and it’s causing problems for companies that don’t target that audience.

“Ferrari has a really hard time because they have a lot of rules when someone buys a car, like you can’t paint it,” Taylor said. “But these YouTubers and Instagrammers are packaging the cars, putting inappropriate markings on them, and it really changes how people see these brands.”

Taylor says a company’s name and brand equity, built over the years through carefully cultivated messaging, is everything. When the brand is damaged by outside forces over which it has no control, it can cause irreparable damage to long-term bottom lines, despite short-term gains.

While the Hilton College team was the first to identify and investigate the rogue marketing phenomenon, they believe it is just a framework for future studies to truly understand its positive and negative effects.

“We just scratched the surface with this exploratory study,” Taylor said. “But with the explosion of influencers on social media, it’s really a global trend that I think is here to stay.”

Social media influencer sponsorship disclosures reduce engagement, study finds

More information:

Cortney L. Norris et al, What is Malicious Marketing? An exploration of how hard seltzer caused a social media phenomenon, International Journal of Wine Business Research (2021). Cortney L. Norris et al, What is Malicious Marketing? An exploration of how hard seltzer caused a social media phenomenon,(2021). DOI: 10.1108/IJWBR-02-2021-0008

Provided by the University of Houston

