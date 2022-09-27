Going beyond scientific slogans to connect with people emotionally

In-degree network of COVID-19 vaccine hesitation Twitter exchanges. Represents the users / interaction with the end user. Credit: Fighting Fake News: Online Disinformation in Covid Times



Empathy is a more powerful weapon than facts in fighting fake news online, according to new research from the University of Surrey.

In a survey of fake news and those skeptical of COVID-19 vaccines, the Surrey team found that building rapport is an essential ingredient in convincing those who are suspicious of the benefits of vaccination and health advice.

The main policy recommendations outlined in the research paper are:

Create partnerships to support social media activists with technical support, emotional support and support in creative, effective communication to encourage better online chats

Executives working with social media platforms to reduce misinformation.

dr. Itziar Castelló, project leader and associate professor at the University of Surrey, says that “unfortunately, misinformation and fake news have shaped critical scientific discourse in recent years. The COVID-19 pandemic should raise alarms within the scientific community and beyond as to why it is is crucial for us to tackle fake news head-on.”

“Our study makes two essential recommendations that can help combat disinformation. First, disinformation is about emotions and dealing with it means understanding and using emotions to counteract that disinformation.”

The project focused on three case studies in France, Italy and Ireland and explored how to successfully combat fake news online to restore and build trust in healthcare.

The Les Vaxxeuses study in France found that just using facts to address misinformation didn’t change the hearts and minds of anti-vaxxers or have any material effect on vaccine hesitancy.

The team also looked at the pro-vaccine case of IoVaccino – an Italian Facebook group with more than 100,000 members. The study showed that their focus on scientific facts “leaved no room for doubt or alternative opinions.” This resulted in online exchanges dominated by confrontation.

The latest case focused on Ireland’s Health Service Executive (HSE) in human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination, which was attacked by an anti-vaccination group called REGRET. The study states that HSE, in collaboration with patient advocate Laura Brennan, was able to change the trend and increase vaccination coverage by more than 20 percent in just two years. Laura Brennan’s involvement combined a very personal and emotional story with a strong understanding of the facts.

The paper was one of seven commissioned by the British Academy for the About COVID-19 Recovery: Building Future Pandemic Preparedness and Understanding Citizen Engagement in the G7.

Professor Simon Goldhill FBA, the British Academy’s Foreign Secretary, says that “this fascinating and timely study will help policy makers better understand how to tackle the scourge of misinformation surrounding the COVID vaccine and hopefully pave the way for greater acceptance of the shot. Understanding this issue is a particularly important challenge, as fall and winter threaten to bring more COVID cases across the Northern Hemisphere.”

Provided by the University of Surrey

