Gogglebox star Sandra Martin stuns fans with her festive glow-up

Former Gogglebox star Sandra Martin received praise from her social media followers on Wednesday night after donning her jolly rags for a Christmas party.

London-based Sandra, once a regular on the much-watched Channel 4 show, underwent a glamorous transformation ahead of her latest night out.

On Twitter, the 82-year-old showed off a flowy black evening dress and distinctive eye-catching jewelry as she posed at a local bar.

She completed the look with an afro hairpiece, while a shimmering gold sequined handbag completed the look.

Followers were quick to comment on her elegant mid-week performance, with one impressed Gogglebox fan writing, “Looks very glamorous. Merry Christmas.’

Apparently approving, a second social media follower added, “You look amazing! Merry Christmas.’

Referring to Sandra’s hairpiece, a third commented, “Very glamorous. I like the hair.’

Sandra starred in the Channel 4 show Gogglebox alongside Sandi Bogle from 2013 to 2017 when her close friend left to pursue a singing career.

The four-time married star won over British audiences with her infectious cackling and love of Pot Noodle during her time on the show, but in 2018 she struggled and was left homeless.

Sandra previously admitted wasting her earnings from the show – believed to be around £1,500 a month – on takeaways and letting her do it.

In 2018, the TV personality claimed she moved into a retirement home after being left penniless.

She said The sun: ‘It’s a retirement home. I thought, I’ll just go in now, because the kids are going to put me in anyway.

“I have a red button in every room, everyone is downstairs on their zimmerframes, I have three three-course meals for five every day. I love it.

‘I’m so happy to be there and it’s so warm and clean and it’s brand new. There’s security and an elevator to go upstairs, there’s a big front room and a shop downstairs.’