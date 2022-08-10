Gogglebox star reveals his identity was stolen by criminals to loot $25K in shocking ATO scam

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Gogglebox star Adam Densten has fallen prey to an insidious scam where his identity was stolen and used to commit tax fraud.

The reality TV star shared his terrifying experience on the podcast The Adam and Symon Show this week, earnestly to his co-host Symon Lovett: “My identity has been stolen.”

Densten explained that he received a call from the Australian tax authorities requesting a series of personal details.

Gogglebox star Adam Densten (pictured) has fallen prey to an insidious scam where his identity was stolen and used to commit tax fraud

Although the call initially seemed suspicious, the caller turned out to be really from the ATO.

The information he learned during that phone call even alerted him to a slick scam where criminals used his name to steal from the government.

‘My phone rang. No caller ID. So I answer, and she says, ‘Hello, it’s Linda from the Australian Revenue Service, is that Adam? I said, ‘How do I know you’re from the tax office, Linda?’ he explained.

The reality TV star shared his terrifying experience on the podcast The Adam and Symon show this week, earnestly to his co-host Symon Lovett (left): ‘My identity has been stolen’

Densten explained that he received a call from the Australian tax authorities requesting that they provide a series of personal details

She says, ‘I get this all the time. Here’s the number. Google it, find it’s official ATO website and then call this number. It will send you right back to me, I guarantee it.’ she continued.

Densten admitted he “wasn’t convinced” Linda was from the ATO, but decided to share details like his home address and BSB anyway.

He continued: ‘I gave my [bank] account number, and she says, “That’s not the account we registered. Have you received a large refund on your account from the tax authorities? About 10 grand.’ And I was like, ‘No…’.

Densten said: ‘Someone has registered an Australian company number in my name, has claimed tax credits of about 10 to 20 grand in March and June. And then illegally took $25,000 from the tax office to an address and stole the money in my name.”

It was then that Densten realized that he had fallen victim to tax fraud.

‘Oh my God!’ Lovet gasped.

Densten replied: ‘Someone has registered an Australian company number in my name, has claimed tax credits of about 10-20 grand in March and June. And then illegally took $25,000 from the tax office to an address and stole the money in my name.”

‘Well, that’s because you keep passing your details on the phone. That’s right!’ Lovett scolded and made Densten laugh.