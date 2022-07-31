Gogglebox star Ellie Warner kicks off a campaign to help those suffering brain injuries

Ellie Warner leads a campaign to help people with brain injuries after her partner Nat Eddleston was forced to fight for his life in March after being hit by a car.

The Gogglebox star’s partner suffered a broken neck and back, two collapsed lungs and needed life support after the March 18 horror disaster.

The 31-year-old shared a post on Facebook urging friends and family to donate.

Charity: Gogglebox star Ellie Warner has launched a campaign to help people with brain injuries as she pushes for donations

Nat, who appeared on the show with Ellie during the Covid-19 lockdown, was drinking at his local pub before the clash, which happened shortly after midnight.

The car’s windshield was reportedly smashed during the incident and the roof dented, with the vehicle reportedly continuing for 100 meters before stopping.

It was feared Nat would suffer brain damage and spend weeks in intensive care – but he is now recovering and was recently spotted wearing a head brace.

In a Facebook post, Ellie, who has appeared on the popular Channel Four show with sister Izzie for five years, revealed details about her crusade to help others.

Horror accident: It comes after her partner Nat Eddleston had to fight for his life earlier this year after being hit by a car

Reaching Out: In a Facebook post, Ellie, who has appeared on the popular Channel Four show with sister Izzie for five years, revealed details of her crusade to help others

She explained: ‘For my birthday this year, I’m asking for donations to Headway – the brain injury association. I chose this charity because their mission means a lot to me, and I hope you consider contributing as a way to celebrate with me. Every little bit will help me reach my goal.

Headway’s mission is to advance understanding of all aspects of brain injury and to provide essential information, support and services to people with brain injury, their families and caregivers. Facebook takes care of the processing of donations free of charge.’

While a source added to MailOnline: ‘Nat and Ellie have been to hell and back, but Ellie is determined to try and make the nightmare positive now by trying to help others going through the same issues.

Tragic: Nat, who appeared on the show with Ellie during the Covid-19 lockdown, was drinking at his local pub before the clash, which took place shortly after midnight on Saturday, March 19

Road to recovery: It was feared Nat would suffer brain damage and spend weeks in intensive care – but he is now on the mend and was recently spotted wearing a head brace

“She hopes people will join the crusade so they can raise a lot of money for a great cause. Nat has received a lot of care and Ellie is determined to make sure that help is there when others need it, like her and Nat.”

Ellie and Nat bought their first home together last year, a 1930s semi-detached house in Leeds.

While she and Izzi first appeared on Gogglebox in 2015 after Ellie was approached by a friend who was working on the casting for the show.