Gogglebox star Di Kershaw says goodbye at funeral by grieving husband Mick

Di Kershaw enjoyed the fame she found on Gogglebox Australia late in life and gleefully posed for selfies with fans of the program.

She loved many things in her 77 years: shopping, messy tabloids, fashion, and kombucha and vodka on the rocks in a wine glass.

But as mourners learned at the part-time TV star’s funeral in Sydney on Friday, she was especially devoted to her husband Mick, children Alex and Victoria and six-year-old grandson Harvey.

For those who only knew Di from Gogglebox, she was the stylishly dressed master of wilting put-downs as she and Mick dissected television shows on their couch.

Gogglebox star Di Kershaw bids farewell during a funeral at Sydney's Garrison Church in Millers Point.

Mick and Di Kershaw had been looking forward to snuggling up on the couch for the final season of Gogglebox Australia, which started filming this month.

In his eulogy, Alex spoke of his parents’ love affair that began on the Northern Beaches when Mick was 20 and Di was 17. “Mick and Di were total sweethearts,” Alex said.

The art dealer couple is said to have celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary last Thursday and had been together for 60 years.

Mick and Di had been on Gogglebox since its first season in 2015 and were among the most recognizable participants on the Channel 10 Foxtel programme.

Diane Lesley Kershaw died of stomach cancer on July 22 at age 77, choosing to say goodbye in an unpainted coffin at Garrison Church in Millers Point.

Son Alex, 45, and daughter Victoria, 43, came to the Anglican service to celebrate a good life with their 80-year-old father.

Di's son, son Alex (second adult from left) and daughter Victoria (above) came to the Anglican service to celebrate a good life with their 80-year-old father (far right)

Alex Kershaw said Mick and Di did everything together — Sunday night movies, travel, collecting art — and were away more nights a week than most of his hipster students.

After a long courtship, they tied the knot in 1967, the same year Johnny Cash and June Carter released the classic country song Jackson.

“They’re married with a fever, hotter than a pepper,” Alex said, quoting the opening lines of the hit single.

The art teacher described how Mick and Di did everything together — Sunday night movies, travel, collecting art — and were away more nights a week than most of his hipster students.

“Di’s friends all know she knew how to throw a damn good party,” he said.

Alex recalled how his mother loved a glass of red wine — as Gogglebox viewers would know — “but she didn’t care if it was a $10 bottle or a $100 bottle.”

She was a woman who did not like to tolerate fools and who could take a rough look at anyone who stood in her way, but who cared deeply about everyone she loved.

A choir sang Abide with Me, Amazing Grace and Let it Be at the end before the service

Mick, 80, told Daily Mail Australia that 77-year-old Di became ill about three months ago when she started having trouble eating. She spent nine weeks at St Vincent’s Hospital in Darlinghurst in inner-city Sydney and the last two weeks at the Sacred Heart Hospice.

“She loved being in control and she wasn’t exactly happy when she wasn’t,” Alex said.

The service heard that Di was an extrovert who stood out in any crowd. She didn’t watch the news, believed in astrology and “arranged” food instead of cooking it.

She had always seemed indestructible.

Alex told a series of anecdotes that summarized his mother’s character from all phases of her life.

Di, a natural beauty who modeled as a teen, described herself before meeting Mick as “a girl from Newport who couldn’t be caught.”

She had been expelled from school at age 15 after being found at an art student ball at the old Trocadero dance hall on George Street.

Di, a natural beauty who modeled as a teen, described herself before meeting Mick as "a girl from Newport who couldn't be caught."

"The cancer spread and was beyond surgery," Mick said. 'The only alternative was chemo or radiation, but she was far too weak for that.

During a trip to San Francisco in 1976, she was approached by singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell who wanted to buy the Victorian nightgown she was wearing. Di told her not to have it.

“Life is for living,” she always said.

“There was a vitality you could call infectiously effervescent,” Alex said. “She was a warrior queen who did her word.”

Being asked to appear on Gogglebox had been an opportunity in old age to discover a new kind of fun that she and Mick embraced wholeheartedly.

“She loved being on Gogglebox,” Alex said.

Mick and Di were approached to join the show by a production scout for EndemolShine at a cocktail party for the opening of an art show in Paddington.

The pair were unfamiliar with the original British Gogglebox, but the explorer saw that they had something together that would appeal to the audience of a local version.

Mick and Di didn’t think twice about the proposal. They had sold their native art galleries in Darlinghurst and Cairns and had some free time in semi-retirement.

The couple grew close to the production staff they invited to their lounge, welcomed births and attended a member’s wedding.

They had been looking forward to getting back on the couch to appear on the next season of Gogglebox, which airs on August 25.

Di spent nine weeks at St Vincent's Hospital in Darlinghurst in inner-city Sydney and the last two weeks at the adjacent Sacred Heart Hospice.

Di kept her terminal diagnosis a secret from everyone except those closest to the art dealer couple. Unable to eat and fed intravenously, the former model spent her last days surrounded by family

Di kept her terminal diagnosis a secret from everyone except those closest to the family. “She was strong-willed and brave,” Alex said.

“Mick will definitely miss being the boss.” She “lipsed” to the very end.

Mick previously told the Daily Mail Australia that Di’s cancer was inoperable and that she chose to stop intravenous feeding.

“Part of that decision was to think about us,” he said. “A big part of that decision was not to do that to us.”

Filming for the next season of Gogglebox started early this month and Mick said he wouldn’t do the show without Di: “We were a couple.”